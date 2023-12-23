Image from Arbor Day Foundation
Dear all,
I wish you all wonderful holidays, wherever you are in the world. Take time this holiday season and dream of a new future, filled with wonder, discovery, love, joy and health for all. Consider our beautiful planet and Nature, she is under siege by geoengineering weather warfare. Without her, we cannot survive. Ma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.