Image: Mesogen Microchip in COVID19 unvaccinated blood with many microrobots and cells are in significant oxidative stress. Magnification 400x AM Medical

I wanted to continue to report the live blood of COVID19 unvaccinated children, given the ongoing denial by many of self assembly nanotechnology. Here, I show the blood of a 9 year old who is surrounded by vaccinated children in school. The blood shows significant oxidative stress, many microrobots, mesogen microchips and polymer filaments.

Image: Polymer in COVID19 unvaccinated blood with many microrobots and cells are in significant oxidative stress. Magnification 400x AM Medical

Image: Mesogen Microchip in COVID19 unvaccinated blood with many microrobots and cells are in significant oxidative stress. Micellar Construction zone seen with blue hue emission Magnification 400x AM Medical

You can see the mesogens look exactly like what develops from the Pfizer Bio N Tech COVID19 shots that I analyzed:

Polymer filaments and destruction of red blood cells is also seen:

Image: Polymer in COVID19 unvaccinated blood with many microrobots and cells are in significant oxidative stress. Magnification 400x AM Medical

In the following video microrobots can be seen swimming in the blood - magnification 400x:

Here you can see glowing light emitting microrobots swimming in the blood Magnification 2000x:

More mesogens were found. All images show the nanotechnology in one drop of blood of the same girl.

Image: Polymer in COVID19 unvaccinated blood with many microrobots and cells are in significant oxidative stress - construction zone seen. Magnification 400x AM Medical

Below I had shown the blood of a teenager.

Summary:

There are many people denying the presence of self assembly nanotechnology and the fact that this technology sheds from the vaccinated - and is sprayed on us via geoengineering chemtrails and ingested from the food supply and pharmaceutical medications. I have seen highly symptomatic children and teenagers now affected by this technology. How will the continued denial of what is in the human blood affect the health of our next generation? If you accelerate the aging process at childhood age, what consequences will this have?

I don’t know pediatricians who are open-minded enough to not poison children with vaccines, since that will certainly affect their licensing status and income. However, if there will be a change in the healthcare system with the upcoming administration - this issue of self replicating nanotechnology in the blood of children needs to be addressed if we want to protect the health of our future generation. We need to support pediatricians who would tackle this challenging field of helping to decontaminate children safely.

I am reposting Dr Hortencia Bremers Electron Microscopy Images of the blood of a 7 month old baby - the mother took J&J COVID19 injection at 8 months pregnant. The baby was born requiring blood transfusions. The blood contained these self assembly nanotechnology structures: