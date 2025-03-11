Image: Professor Ido Bachalet holding a syringe containing a thousand billion nanorobots

Authors: Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Dr Radu DeLaCroix

“Injectable Electronics” - is this really possible? Aren’t electronic structures are too large, don’t fit in a syringe and would not survive in our blood stream? Moreover, it does not apply to you, so why bother. The reason it should bother you is because I am finding them every day in my patients and, most likely in you as well. This is where I lose 99%, because few are open enough to listen to my findings and understand the implications. The reality is uncomfortably scary and unimaginably diabolic. But, once you experience life-extinguishing symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, sleeplessness [insert symptoms] and try everything to improve your health, perhaps you will open up to accept the reality we are faced with today: You likely have electronics - or nanobots - in your body that alter your body’s function, health and your perception of reality. I stand firm in my assertion that we are being attacked without our knowledge. This attack is a great threat to our individual lives, humanity at large and nature as we know it.

Let’s go back in time: In 2013 Dr. Ido Bachelet's presented at TEDMED in Israel his enthusiastic view of nanobot technology in medicine. He developed the nanobots in collaboration with Shawn Douglas, Associate Professor at UCSF, in 2010. At the TEDMED talk, Ido is holding up a syringe he brought from his lab, filled with “1000 billion robots”, each 50 nanometers in length.

The long-term effects of having such artificial structures circulating in the body remain largely unknown, but there is good news according to him:

“Once these nanobots have completed their jobs, they simply disintegrate and disappear from your bloodstream the next day.”

Here is Dr. Bachelet in his own words:

It is strange indeed that I am finding more and more of these nanobots that are not disappearing from my patients’ bloodstream. Why? What job do they still need to complete? Who gave them their orders? Did we give them permission?

The comparison to structures found in COVID-19 vaccines - an actual bioweapon - is particularly concerning, given the ongoing debates and uncertainties surrounding vaccine safety. Take a look at the video below - you can see a swarm of blinking nanobots creating long fibrous structures.

Video: Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection filament self assembly. Magnification 200x. AM Medical

Or here you can see the Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 nano and microrobots building elaborate microchip structures:

Video: Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 injection microchip self assembly. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical

Creating nanobots is relatively simple: The base molecule is DNA and every part of the nanobot is made from DNA molecules. On March 16, 2006, Research Professor of Bioengineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and Computation and Neural Systems Paul Rothemund published a paper in Nature detailing his new method for folding DNA into shapes and patterns on the scale of a few nanometers, called DNA origami. This invention has had a remarkable impact in molecular nanotechnology research.

Nanobots can be programmed to conduct certain functions and engage target cells and tissues such as cancer. It can read molecular queues from its environment and can turn on / off and unleash its payload that may otherwise be toxic without precision delivery to parts of our bodies. Nanobots can be taught to behave in a swarm, similar to ants, and reach out to each other and form physical bridges, extending from one part to another part of a spinal cord, for example, to stimulate and guide cell growth along its bridge. All of these advances in technology sound very promising.

Nanobots can also cross-regulate each other for combination therapy, delivering a timed release of its payloads. Furthermore, quorum sensing with bacterial style behavior enables them to switch on jointly once they reach a certain size.

Not surprisingly, nanobots can also do computing - real biocomputing. Their capability in 2013 was already at the level of an 8-bit CPU like the Commodore 64. It is not difficult to imagine how powerful these nanobots can be 12 years later. Could it be that we have a powerful supercomputer self-assembling in our bodies?

Lastly, to maintain control of the nanobots, some have an antenna made from metal nanoparticles. The antenna enables the nanobots to respond to external signals and be activated and controlled externally via a joystick or an Xbox of Wii.

These controller nanobots are actually connected to the Internet and they have actual network IP addresses that can be accessed from an external devices. We often identify multiple MAC addresses in affected patients.

“If you look at our body, every cell type, every organ, every tissue has their own unique molecular signature and it is equivalent to a physical IP address made of molecules. If you know those molecules, then you use those nanobots to browse the organism wide web, as we call it, and you can program them to look for signal molecules and fetch them either for diagnostics or carry them to different addresses. We already have nanorobots that can hijack signaling between cells and manipulate an entire network of communications. It is great for controlling very complex diseases where many cell types communicate.”

The syringe injectable electronics technology has evolved tremendously and mimics even tissues and characteristics of our bodies. Another example of advanced injectable electronics is highlighted in this ACS paper from 2015:

Syringe Injectable Electronics: Precise Targeted Delivery with Quantitative Input/Output Connectivity

The injectable mesh electronics has tissue-like mechanical properties and macroporous structures that can be used to map and modulate brain activity. The ultraflexible macroporous structures exhibited minimal/noninvasiveness and the promotion of attractive interactions with neurons.

It can be used for precise targeted delivery in specific brain regions and quantitative input/output (I/O) connectivity needed for reliable electrical measurements. This type of technology is administered via syringe-injectable electronics and is a general and powerful tool for long-term mapping and modulation of brain activity in fundamental neuroscience through therapeutic biomedical studies.

A central challenge for exploiting highly flexible materials for in vivo studies has centered on the development of efficient input/output (I/O) connections to an external interface with high yield, low bonding resistance, and long-term stability. How can these materials connect with our neurons and produce a reliable long-term signal? The solution is a highly flexible, nanoscale thickness two-sided metal I/O pad that can deform and contact standard interface cables in high yield with long-term electrical stability.

Nanoenabled Direct Contact Interfacing of Syringe-Injectable Mesh Electronics

To prove the viability of their approach, researchers conducted in vivo experiments with 32-channel mesh electronics probes implanted in live mice to demonstrate the chronic stability of the direct contact interface, enabling consistent tracking of single-unit neural activity over at least 2 months without a loss of channel recording.

Injectable electronics is today’s reality - whether you have been actually injected, or whether you inhaled or ingested them - these electronics can self-assemble, attach, sense, interfere, compute and alter your body’s function autonomously or remotely and they are already in your body. The nanobots I observe are more sophisticated, beyond the technologies described here.

In 2015, Pfizer announced that it is collaborating with the DNA robot laboratory of Prof. Ido Bachelet at Bar-Ilan University. It is unclear what this collaboration has led to but I am witnessing the types of nanobot capabilities Dr. Ido Bachelet worked on over the last 15 years in my observations with dark field microscopy.

Further information regarding fully operational injectable Computer systems:

