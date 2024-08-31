In this publication Fabrication Of Magnetic Microrobots By Assembly published in Advanced Intelligent SystemsVolume 6, Issue 1 Jan 2024 the mechanism of self assembly is discussed. I would like to remind people that the analysis of the COVID 19 vials by the Argentinian group Dr. Marcela Sangorrin and Biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi found not just 54 undisclosed elements but specifically Lanthanides, which are magnetic and paramagnetic, like Neodynium. I have wondered how these microrobots really get into the body and how they self assemble, and found the article interesting in terms of exploration of potential known mechanisms.

Magnetic microrobots have gained significant attention in the biomedical field due to their wireless actuation, strong controllability, fast response, and minimal impact on the environment. As the task complexity keeps increasing in the clinical applications of magnetic microrobots, more geometric structures and magnetization profiles have been included in the designs of magnetic microrobots, posing significant challenges to the fabrication of magnetic microrobots. Microassembly is a fabrication method that can create convoluted structures with small-scale modules. It can accurately control the position and orientation of each magnetic module, resulting in a magnetic microrobot with arbitrary 3D geometries and magnetization profiles. This article reviews recent advanced assembly-based fabrication methods of magnetic microrobots, including microassembly driven by contact mechanical forces and noncontact field forces. The principles, fabrication processes, and the advantages and disadvantages of each assembly-based fabrication method are summarized. The existing challenges and future development of fabricating magnetic microrobots by assembly are discussed in detail. It is believed that this review will provide a methodological reference and inspire new ideas for manufacturing powerful magnetic microrobots in future biomedical applications.

The below paragraph is of interest on how magnetic torque can be used to guide self assembly, in particular for biomedical applications. The shape can be manipulated via different forces like acoustic, electronic, optical and magnetic.

Microassembly is the process of constructing micromachines with multiple components using high-precision micromanipulation technology. By precisely assembling premagnetized micromodules, it can create magnetic microrobots capable of integrating multiple materials and forming sufficient local magnetic torque vectors in desired orientations. Through this method, the design space of the magnetic microrobots becomes larger and the machine functionality is enhanced substantially. This fabrication method can greatly extend possibilities toward microrobots with reprogrammable magnetization, shape reconfiguration, and multiple functions. By selecting multiple materials and finely controlling the position and orientation of the assembled modules with sizes ranging from microns to millimeters, various microassembly methods can create powerful microrobots tailored to specific biomedical applications.

The scientific ability to create these robots is very advanced and features like legs, gripping capability is described. Please note that the microrobot uses light as the control input. In my video captured above of a large blue light emitting microrobot and smaller surrounding robots you can see what appears to be exactly the described mechanism.

Recently, tool-assisted manual assembly has been widely utilized in magnetic microrobot fabrication. Zhang et al. designed an environment-aware untethered 12-legged microrobot capable of locomotion and self-gripping, as shown in Figure 2A.[55] The 12 legs were made by casting uncured magnetic-responsive elastomers (MREs) into negative molds with predefined in-plane geometries. Then the cured legs were taken out and magnetized to program homogeneous magnetization profiles into them. Next, the legs were placed into a second negative mold with accommodating geometric features to fit the legs while leaving space for the connection pads. The central body of the microrobot was made of liquid crystal elastomers (LCEs), which were laser cut from a LCE film. Then the central body was aligned and placed on top of the uncured SE, which had been cast into the second mold. Finally, the legs were connected to the central body via the connection pads and the magnetic microrobot was fabricated. The flexible material selection provided by assembly offers enormous design freedom and abundant degree-of-freedoms (DoFs) due to LCE's programmable director field, the MRE's programmable magnetization profile, and diverse geometric configurations. This microrobot is thermally responsive, and it can be considered to use light as the control input to improve spatiotemporal resolution and actuation speed for better performance in the future.

I was particularly interested in the description of the cell adhesion driven self assembly. This method converts cells into biohybrid robots by absorbing magnetic particles. Could this be what I have been seeing in the live blood analysis? Note that Nickel and Titanium have been found in the Covid 19 vials but I have also pulled this out of Covid 19 unvaccinated individuals via EDTA Chelation, suggesting that these metals are ubiquitously within the human body due to environmental contamination or geoengineering operations. Please note the comment that if these biohybrid robots are injected into humans the body does recognize them as itself and therefore does not have an immune response. I have been wondering how it is possible that so many robots can be swimming in peoples blood without a significant immune response, and maybe this is an answer in regards to immune evasion. Please review the below nano and microrobot swarm in Covid 19 unvaccinated blood.

Cell-Adhesion-Driven Self-Assembly

Cell-adhesion-driven self-assembly is a novel microassembly method for creating biohybrid microrobots through the external and internal adhesion forces of cells. Cellular adhesion is regulated by a combination of several factors including biochemical stimuli, internal and external forces, and the mechanical properties of the extracellular environment. The cell-adhesion-driven self-assembly methods for biohybrid microrobots fabrication are to use external adhesion force during cell growth to assemble cells with magnetic scaffolds, or to use the internal adhesion force of the cell matrix to trap magnetic particles that are swallowed into cells. The magnetic microrobots fabricated by these methods have natural biocompatibility, and the fabrication process does not require external intervention. Li et al. presented a magnetic microrobot capable of carrying and delivering targeted cells, as shown in Figure 4A.This microrobot has a burr-like porous spherical structure fabricated by 3D laser lithography, with a Ni-coated surface for magnetic actuation and a Ti-coated surface to improve biocompatibility. After the structure was fabricated, it was assembled with MC3T3-E1 cells and mesenchymal stem cells through coculture for 12 h. The microrobots fabricated by this method can achieve the transport and delivery of targeted cells in vivo. Go et al. also proposed a magnetic microscaffold that was assembled with targeted mesenchymal stem cells through coculture for potential applications in articular cartilage repair. To achieve the clinical application of this method, two key issues need to be addressed. On the one hand, effective in vivo imaging technology needs to be applied to deep tissues for automated real-time tracking control. On the other hand, 3D biodegradable structures with high mechanical strength need to be developed. Another method of utilizing internal cell adhesion for assembly relies on the phagocytic function of specific cells such as phagocytes. Lin Feng et al. designed magnetized macrophage cell microrobots for targeted drug delivery, as shown in Figure 4B. The carriers of the biohybrid microrobots were mouse macrophages, which can swallow Fe 2 O 3 particles with a diameter of 10 nm. During the coculture process, macrophage cells were magnetized through endocytosis of macrophages. Due to the natural biocompatibility and biological properties of macrophages, these assembled microrobots are considered very promising platforms for intelligent drug delivery. Dogan et al. presented live immune cell-derived antitumorigenic microrobots, which were assembled through macrophages engulfing the engineered magnetic decoy bacteria, similar to the work by Feng et al.This method of constructing medical microrobots by freshly isolating living cells from the biological body has great potential in clinical applications. When they are injected into the biological body, the body recognizes them as its own. More importantly, living cell-based therapies can perform sustainable long-term therapeutic functions that conventional drugs and biologics cannot. Moreover, due to the small size of cells and the limited number of engulfed magnetic nanoparticles, as well as the individual differences and biological properties of cells, the movement of cellular robots is quite slow. Future work will focus on improving the magnetic field strength and magnetization of cell robots.

Needless to say I found the explanation of microrobot swarms very interesting, since this is also what I have filmed in the blood. You can see the reference to paramagentic nanoparticles, which are Lanthanides found in the Covid 19 vials as discussed above.

Magnetic Microrobotic Swarms Formed by Self-Assembly

Magnetic microrobotic swarms have attracted extensive attention due to their potential in medical and bioengineering applications. For a single microrobot, the loading capability for drugs cannot meet the requirements due to its small sizes and volumes, and real-time in vivo imaging is also challenging. Microrobotic swarms can maintain controllable patterns during locomotion with a proper global input and their patterns can be reconfigured by tuning the actuation parameters. Compared with independent microrobots, microrobotic swarms are more adaptive to fit inside complex environments for a high rate of access to the target. The collective behaviors of magnetic microrobotic swarms can be triggered by magnetic field stimuli, and have the potential for navigated locomotion, active drug delivery, and sensing. This section summarizes the recent remarkable progress in the self-assembly of magnetic microrobotic swarms. The individual microrobot exhibited multiple dynamic modes of oscillating, rolling, tumbling, and spinning under the different input magnetic fields. These multiple modes trigger microrobots to self-organize into corresponding swarm formations of liquid. Tasci et al. proposed a colloidal microwheel formed of superparamagnetic colloidal particles by isotropic interactions induced by the in-plane rotating magnetic field. The magnetically induced assembly process is shown in Figure 6A. This microrobot has a fast motion speed, although it still lags behind the fastest microbes due to the limitation of the magnetic field magnitude. Yu et al. reported a ribbon-like magnetic microswarm formed of paramagnetic nanoparticles using oscillating magnetic fields, as shown in Figure 6B.The microswarm can perform a reversible elongation with an extremely high aspect ratio, as well as splitting and merging. Xie et al. presented a method for programmable generation and motion control of a snake-like magnetic microrobot swarm.[137] As shown in Figure 6C, peanut-shaped hematite colloidal particles assemble into a snake-like structure under rotating magnetic fields. In the work of Xie et al.[25] the fast and reversible transformations between the above multiple collective modes are achieved by alternating magnetic fields. The microrobotic swarms can be programmed to steer in any direction with excellent maneuverability, providing versatile collective modes to address environmental variations or multitasking requirements.

Below you can see another microrobot swarm in Covid 19 unvaccinated blood.

Recent advances in biotechnology development of microrobots discusses magnetism as a mechanism of self assembly. Magnetic nanoparticles were found in the Covid 19 vials. In the recent publication by Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Broudy, a nanoparticle polymer shedding cycle was suggested. Please see their article and our interview below

This makes sense to me, and that this transmission of self assembly nanoparticles also transfers to the unvaccinated, similar to pherhormones, which is why I am seeing the microrobotic swarms in unvaccinated blood. This is the proposed recycling pattern considering that self assembly nanoparticles from Covid vaccinated individuals were found in skin excretions and incubated. Obviously such nanoparticles can then be transmitted via sweat, body fluids but also breathing and close proximity, given that we know from the Pfizer documents that inhaling the air around a Covid vaccinated person can transmit the bioweapon to someone who is unvaccinated. This is the process of shedding. If you are unfamiliar with this concept, please see this presentation:

Summary:

Above discussion provides new insights on mechanisms of microrobotic self assembly and swarming as well as a model of shedding to the unvaccinated.