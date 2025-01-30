Warp Speed 2.0

This recent interview discusses the mRNA cancer vaccines and concerns about Warp Speed 2.0. It is certainly my view that there should be a moratorium on mRNA technology and a full investigation on the COVID19 bioweapon. I have no trust in any of the manufacturers of Big Pharma.

We discuss these concerns and some of my recent research on animal vaccines.

Regardless of what President Trump said about the cancer vaccines, I believe the real work will happen with the head of the HHS, Mr Kennedy - once confirmed. I am very encouraged and know that great changes will happen with his Leadership.

In the meantime, I will continue my work and my contribution to the knowledge about the concerns of self-assembly nanotechnology in our medications and environment.

We will be in a much better place when our food is no longer poisoned, geoengineering is stopped and we have strict regulations and oversight on Big Pharma preventing the poisoning of our children and general population is enforced.

If he brings peptides back for integrative practitioners, we have so many tools with which to heal people from every disease. These were banned by the FDA because they work, restore health without side effects.

Dismanteling the corrupt FDA regulations will be key for our healthy future. I agree with Mr Kennedy, those who want to continue to vaccinate themselves and continue using other Big Pharma chemicals, have the free will to do it.

I am not anti-vaccine either, I am anti-poison. Hence, I would never recommend any vaccines. It is great timing, that the fraud of the pharmaceutical companies are getting more and more exposed.