Japans Self Amplifying mRNA Vaccine - Is It Really The First Self Replicating RNA (Bio Nano) Machines Deployed On Humanity? How Dangerous Are Self Replicating Nano Machines To Life On Earth?
In November of 2023 the fist self amplifying mRNA vaccine was approved and is said to be deployed in October. Self Amplifying RNA MACHINES is a term we have heard before - note what Professor Ian Akyldiz called the COVID19 injections that have already been deployed:
"COVID MRNAS ARE NOTHING MORE THAN SMALL SCALE BIO-NANO MACHINES" - Lecture by Professor Ian Akyildiz From Georgia Institute Of Technology
Dr Akyldiz discussed how the mRNA are just programmed small scale bio nano machines and then they are injected to monitor all health problems. “It is going really well” according to the Professor. He then proceeds to discuss the technology of full spectrum data surveillance on planet earth.
Here is the microscopy of the current Pfizer BioNTech small scale nano machines.
Video: Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 bioweapon with swarming self replicating and self assembling nanoparticles
These machines self replicate or self amplify - we know this because I have filmed them in embalmed blood of a deceased individual - the replication process does not stop after death.
Video: Embalmed blood received by Richard Hirschman shows liposomes filled with nanoparticles/ nanorobotic machines that are swarming. Magnification 4000x.
What exactly is self amplifying? One one hand it is mRNA but the nanoparticle delivery system are key here as well:
Replicons encode their own replication machinery to boost their copy numbers directly after administration in target cells, which dramatically lowers the required initial mRNA dose and may consequently reduce adverse effects in individuals.
Recent advances in mRNA formulation using lipid or solid nanoparticles create opportunities for novel applications for replicons such as mucosal delivery.
The Liposome, or lipid nanoparticle with its content is replicating.
Now look at this video I took of a liposome with its internal nanorobots - IT IS ALREADY SELF REPLICATING AND SELF AMPLIFYING - just take a look:
Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Bioweapon: Self Assembled Liposomes After 2 Weeks At Room Temperature. Correlations To COVID19 Vaccinated Embalmed Blood And Unvaccinated Live Blood - Its All The Same!
Rise of the RNA machines – self-amplification in mRNA vaccine design
It is not just the mRNA that can be amplified, but also the lipid nanoparticles - which I have certainly seen in the COVID19 vials and the blood. The real issue is the blood, for how would it be possible to have such replication that humans have contaminated blood seen in every drop of their over 5 liter blood supply. If we extrapolate from studies like the one on placenta microplastics we can only imagine how many nano particles have self assembled to create this much contamination?
Liposomes, lipid nanoparticles, and other nonviral carriers
Besides the VRP system, several alternative nucleic acid delivery methods based on chemical formulations have been developed and optimized over the years; namely, liposomes, liquid lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), and solid lipid nanoparticles (SNPs). These synthetic formulations improve vaccine stability, allow efficient replicon delivery, and rely on manufacturing processes without (mammalian) cell substrates. Most of these synthetic carriers are also extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry for the delivery of antibodies, peptides, or contrast substances [
Liposomes consist of a charged lipid bilayer with an aqueous core that can capture hydrophilic molecules such as DNA and RNA [26] (Figure 2B). The surface of liposome complexes can easily be adapted with other moieties, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG)–lipid conjugates or small molecules (e.g., antibodies), to facilitate tissue-specific vaccine delivery. Although most phospholipids used in liposomes spontaneously self-assemble when exposed to water, the ability to scale up the production procedure, the efficient trapping of RNA, and the flexibility in liposomes size are confined [26]. Early-generation cationic liposomes used in the formulation of RNA might be challenged by the fact that RNA is sometimes exposed on the outside of the carrier compromising both the stability and toxicity of the vaccine [27]. In contrast to VRPs, the bare lipid exterior lacks immunogenic proteins, which prevents unfavorable antivector immunity [28].
A more flexible delivery platform for nucleic acids are LNPs, which are composed of a single layer of lipids combined with surfactants (Figure 2C). The core is not required to be aqueous, but can consist of liquid lipids (e.g., LNPs), solid lipids (e.g., SNPs), or a combination known as nanostructured-lipid carriers (NLCs). Similar to liposomes, the lipid membrane of LNPs allows for additional modification to either the surface as well as the drug cargo itself [27,29]. For example, in 1998 the implementation of ionizable lipids revolutionized the LNP characteristics and reduced innate immunogenicity towards the exterior lipid molecules used in early-generation lipid carriers. In contrast to liposomes, these newer-generation LNPs require a carefully controlled manufacturing process that first captures the RNA at low pH while an additional step neutralizes the lipid charge for effective in vivo delivery. As a result, a more precise cargo formulation, broader application due to the variability in core composition, and better control over LNP size are achieved. These LNPs are taken up by antigen-presenting cells via receptor-mediated endocytosis. Subsequently, the pH drop within the endosome results in protonation of the ionizable lipids and facilitates membrane fusion of the LNP and release of the RNA into the cytosol.
There are already numerous replicon bioweapons that would attack the germ line with HIV proteins.
Immunogenicity of RNA Replicons Encoding HIV Env Immunogens Designed for Self-Assembly into Nanoparticles
RNA replicons are a promising platform technology for vaccines. To evaluate the potential of lipid nanoparticle-formulated replicons for delivery of HIV immunogens, we designed and tested an alphavirus replicon expressing a self-assembling protein nanoparticle immunogen, the glycoprotein 120 (gp120) germline-targeting engineered outer domain (eOD-GT8) 60-mer. The eOD-GT8 immunogen is a germline-targeting antigen designed to prime human B cells capable of evolving toward VRC01-class broadly neutralizing antibodies. Replicon RNA was encapsulated with high efficiency in 1,2-dioleoyl-3-trimethylammonium-propane (DOTAP)-based lipid nanoparticles, which provided effective delivery in the muscle and expression of luciferase lasting ∼30 days in normal mice, contrasting with very brief and low levels of expression obtained by delivery of equivalent modified mRNA (modRNA).
Virus like particles are self assembling synthetic pathogenic sequences. They can be on the liposome or in the liposome according to the image above.
Virus-like particles: preparation, immunogenicity and their roles as nanovaccines and drug nanocarriers
Virus-like particles (VLPs) are virus-derived structures made up of one or more different molecules with the ability to self-assemble, mimicking the form and size of a virus particle but lacking the genetic material so they are not capable of infecting the host cell. Expression and self-assembly of the viral structural proteins can take place in various living or cell-free expression systems after which the viral structures can be assembled and reconstructed. VLPs are gaining in popularity in the field of preventive medicine and to date, a wide range of VLP-based candidate vaccines have been developed for immunization against various infectious agents, the latest of which is the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the efficacy of which is being evaluated. VLPs are highly immunogenic and are able to elicit both the antibody- and cell-mediated immune responses by pathways different from those elicited by conventional inactivated viral vaccines.
The self amplifying RNA nanotechnology injections have already been planned for the United States according to the 2024 budget.
FDA/CBER’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review114 evaluates the safety, effectiveness, and quality of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. Among several classes of nanoparticle vaccines that FDA reviews are the mRNA vaccines encapsulated in LNPs that have been used successfully to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their success against SARS-CoV-2, manufacturers are evaluating the safety and effectiveness of this class of vaccines against a wide variety of other infectious disease agents, as well as the development of other types of mRNA vaccines containing a replication system that amplifies the mRNA to multiple copies. The success of the LNP-mRNA vaccines has led to the standardization of the manufacturing process. CBER regulatory processes may be streamlined for additional vaccines manufactured by the same validated process.
Is anybody concerned at all that the Liposomes are used for biosensing applications, as Dr Ian Akyldiz discussed, and that the “vaccine” front is just the delivery system for the bio nanotechnology that I have been filming in the vials and in the blood - that is ultimately used for the complete surveillance and control of humans and the advent of the human machine cyborg and brain computer interface?
Liposomes and lipid bilayers in biosensors
Biosensors for the rapid, specific, and sensitive detection of analytes play a vital role in healthcare, drug discovery, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Although a number of sensing concepts and devices have been developed, many longstanding challenges to obtain inexpensive, easy-to-use, and reliable sensor platforms remain largely unmet. Nanomaterials offer exciting possibilities for enhancing the assay sensitivity and for lowering the detection limits down to single-molecule resolution. In this review, we present an overview of liposomes and lipid bilayers in biosensing applications. Lipid assemblies in the form of spherical liposomes or two-dimensional planar membranes have been widely used in the design of biosensing assays; in particular, we highlight a number of recent promising developments of biosensors based on liposomes in suspension, liposome arrays, and lipid bilayers arrays. Assay sensitivity and specificity are discussed, advantages and drawbacks are reviewed, and possible further developments are outlined.
As the bio-technologists are deploying self replicating machines under the disguise of “vaccination”, I am posting here an article from the year 2000 - in which the very people who advocated fusing humans with machines, namely Kurzweil and Drexler, also discuss the grey goo scenario, where we deploy self replicating nano machines that destroy all life on earth.
Why the Future Doesn't Need Us
Our most powerful 21st-century technologies—robotics, genetic engineering, and nanotech—are threatening to make humans an endangered species.
A subsequent book, Unbounding the Future: The Nanotechnology Revolution, which Drexler cowrote, imagines some of the changes that might take place in a world where we had molecular-level “assemblers.” Assemblers could make possible incredibly low-cost solar power, cures for cancer and the common cold by augmentation of the human immune system, essentially complete cleanup of the environment, incredibly inexpensive pocket supercomputers—in fact, any product would be manufacturable by assemblers at a cost no greater than that of wood—spaceflight more accessible than transoceanic travel today, and restoration of extinct species.
I remember feeling good about nanotechnology after reading Engines of Creation. As a technologist, it gave me a sense of calm—that is, nanotechnology showed us that incredible progress was possible, and indeed perhaps inevitable. If nanotechnology was our future, then I didn't feel pressed to solve so many problems in the present. I would get to Drexler's utopian future in due time; I might as well enjoy life more in the here and now. It didn't make sense, given his vision, to stay up all night, all the time.
Drexler's vision also led to a lot of good fun. I would occasionally get to describe the wonders of nanotechnology to others who had not heard of it. After teasing them with all the things Drexler described I would give a homework assignment of my own: “Use nanotechnology to create a vampire; for extra credit create an antidote.”
With these wonders came clear dangers, of which I was acutely aware. As I said at a nanotechnology conference in 1989, “We can't simply do our science and not worry about these ethical issues.” 5 But my subsequent conversations with physicists convinced me that nanotechnology might not even work—or, at least, it wouldn't work anytime soon. Shortly thereafter I moved to Colorado, to a skunk works I had set up, and the focus of my work shifted to software for the Internet, specifically on ideas that became Java and Jini.
Then, last summer, Brosl Hasslacher told me that nanoscale molecular electronics was now practical. This was new news, at least to me, and I think to many people—and it radically changed my opinion about nanotechnology. It sent me back to Engines of Creation. Rereading Drexler's work after more than 10 years, I was dismayed to realize how little I had remembered of its lengthy section called “Dangers and Hopes,” including a discussion of how nanotechnologies can become “engines of destruction.” Indeed, in my rereading of this cautionary material today, I am struck by how naive some of Drexler's safeguard proposals seem, and how much greater I judge the dangers to be now than even he seemed to then. (Having anticipated and described many technical and political problems with nanotechnology, Drexler started the Foresight Institute in the late 1980s “to help prepare society for anticipated advanced technologies”—most important, nanotechnology.)
The enabling breakthrough to assemblers seems quite likely within the next 20 years. Molecular electronics—the new subfield of nanotechnology where individual molecules are circuit elements—should mature quickly and become enormously lucrative within this decade, causing a large incremental investment in all nanotechnologies.
Unfortunately, as with nuclear technology, it is far easier to create destructive uses for nanotechnology than constructive ones. Nanotechnology has clear military and terrorist uses, and you need not be suicidal to release a massively destructive nanotechnological device—such devices can be built to be selectively destructive, affecting, for example, only a certain geographical area or a group of people who are genetically distinct.
An immediate consequence of the Faustian bargain in obtaining the great power of nanotechnology is that we run a grave risk—the risk that we might destroy the biosphere on which all life depends.
As Drexler explained:
“Plants” with “leaves” no more efficient than today's solar cells could out-compete real plants, crowding the biosphere with an inedible foliage. Tough omnivorous "bacteria" could out-compete real bacteria: They could spread like blowing pollen, replicate swiftly, and reduce the biosphere to dust in a matter of days. Dangerous replicators could easily be too tough, small, and rapidly spreading to stop—at least if we make no preparation. We have trouble enough controlling viruses and fruit flies.
Among the cognoscenti of nanotechnology, this threat has become known as the “gray goo problem.” Though masses of uncontrolled replicators need not be gray or gooey, the term “gray goo” emphasizes that replicators able to obliterate life might be less inspiring than a single species of crabgrass. They might be superior in an evolutionary sense, but this need not make them valuable.
The gray goo threat makes one thing perfectly clear: We cannot afford certain kinds of accidents with replicating assemblers.
Gray goo would surely be a depressing ending to our human adventure on Earth, far worse than mere fire or ice, and one that could stem from a simple laboratory accident. 6 Oops.
It is most of all the power of destructive self-replication in genetics, nanotechnology, and robotics (GNR) that should give us pause. Self-replication is the modus operandi of genetic engineering, which uses the machinery of the cell to replicate its designs, and the prime danger underlying gray goo in nanotechnology. Stories of run-amok robots like the Borg, replicating or mutating to escape from the ethical constraints imposed on them by their creators, are well established in our science fiction books and movies. It is even possible that self-replication may be more fundamental than we thought, and hence harder—or even impossible—to control. A recent article by Stuart Kauffman in Nature titled “Self-Replication: Even Peptides Do It” discusses the discovery that a 32-amino-acid peptide can “autocatalyse its own synthesis.” We don't know how widespread this ability is, but Kauffman notes that it may hint at “a route to self-reproducing molecular systems on a basis far wider than Watson-Crick base-pairing.” 7
In truth, we have had in hand for years clear warnings of the dangers inherent in widespread knowledge of GNR technologies—of the possibility of knowledge alone enabling mass destruction. But these warnings haven't been widely publicized; the public discussions have been clearly inadequate. There is no profit in publicizing the dangers.
The nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) technologies used in 20th-century weapons of mass destruction were and are largely military, developed in government laboratories. In sharp contrast, the 21st-century GNR technologies have clear commercial uses and are being developed almost exclusively by corporate enterprises. In this age of triumphant commercialism, technology—with science as its handmaiden—is delivering a series of almost magical inventions that are the most phenomenally lucrative ever seen. We are aggressively pursuing the promises of these new technologies within the now-unchallenged system of global capitalism and its manifold financial incentives and competitive pressures.
This is the first moment in the history of our planet when any species, by its own voluntary actions, has become a danger to itself—as well as to vast numbers of others.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is the first moment in the history of our planet when any species, by its own voluntary actions, has become a danger to itself—as well as to vast numbers of others.
Truer words couldn’t be said!
While it's simple to recognize the genius of these overlapping technologies evolving into Bio-Digital Convergence, it's also impossible to express the depth of instinctive revulsion and repugnance of my soul belonging to the Holy Spirit. Imagine I'm not alone in experiencing a shrinking solar plexus with awareness of this evil to be a threat creating an Extinction Level Event of all organic life on Earth.
As a kid babysitting for neighbors in our community into the late night/early morning, was so appalled with the old 'Late Show' movies; 'The Island of Dr. Moreau' and 'S-s-s-s.' Is difficult to not shrink inside in knowing 'Science Fiction' of my lifetime pursued to be actual reality by delusional psychopaths.