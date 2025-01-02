Light guided microrobotics is what I have been seeing in the human blood and injectable medications and vaccines now for years. Here is an example in COVID19 unvaccinated blood of a patient who did receive chemotherapy:

The nanotechnology literature is exploding with reports of light emitting microrobots and electronic circuitry made by biodegradable materials. The overall technocratic agenda of digitizing all life on earth is going on despite the new year, despite elections, despite wars, despite drones and UFO sightings. Microrobotics and hybrid materials are of course used for “cancer cures” just as neuralink brainchips are the cures for debilitating neurological diseases.

I have discussed the dual use surveillance and warfare purposes of synthetic biology and nanotechnology.

Smart dust is the same technology in aerosolized form that will also show up in human blood:

Nanowerk had several interesting reports regarding civilian advances in the field:

The precise delivery of cancer drugs to tumors has remained one of medicine's most difficult challenges. Traditional chemotherapy affects the entire body indiscriminately, while newer targeted therapies often fail to penetrate deep into tumor tissue. Scientists exploring microscopic robots as a solution have faced persistent obstacles: synthetic materials trigger immune responses, chemical propulsion systems lack precise control, and complex electronics are difficult to miniaturize safely for use in the body. Meanwhile, photodynamic therapy emerged as a promising treatment that uses light-activated drugs to destroy cancer cells. This approach offers precision, as drugs only become active when exposed to specific wavelengths of light. However, its effectiveness has been limited by poor drug delivery to tumors and the low-oxygen environment inside cancer tissue, which reduces the therapy's potency. The field of biohybrid robotics has offered potential solutions by combining living cells with synthetic materials. Bacteria and other microorganisms can swim naturally through body tissues, but controlling their movement has proved challenging. Some microorganisms respond to light, magnetic fields, or chemical gradients, but harnessing these responses for precise medical applications has remained elusive. Recent advances in molecular engineering, particularly in modifying cell surfaces and creating specialized drug carriers, have opened new possibilities. These techniques allow researchers to attach therapeutic payloads to living cells while preserving their natural functions. Additionally, improved understanding of how single-celled organisms navigate and respond to environmental signals has suggested ways to guide them to specific locations in the body. Building on these developments, researchers have now turned to an unlikely source for medical robotics: photosynthetic algae. These microscopic organisms offer several advantageous properties - they swim efficiently, respond to light, and naturally produce oxygen through photosynthesis.

To create electronics from biological material or to digitize all life on earth is going on in full force for a long time. Instead of toxic plastic polymers - as found in the Moderna patent for the COVID19 bioweapon together with unexplained 54 toxic metals used in semiconductor nanotechnology and fluorescent and paramagnetic bionanoelectronics - new natural and biodegradable materials are being used.

These electronic devices are being modified to be biodegradable - however it is still fusion of bilogical life with technology.

Circuit boards form the foundation of modern electronics, but their production relies on materials that persist in the environment for centuries. These boards must meet precise technical requirements: perfectly smooth surfaces for mounting components, specific electrical properties to carry signals without interference, and the ability to withstand intense heat during assembly. Creating alternatives that decompose naturally while meeting these strict standards has challenged researchers for decades. Initial attempts at biodegradable electronics failed to match even basic requirements. Plant-based materials warped under heat. Bio-plastics couldn't achieve the necessary electrical properties. Natural fibers proved too rough and irregular for precise circuit patterns. Each alternative solved one challenge while falling short on others, leading many to conclude that environmental sustainability would require compromising performance. A research team at Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria, has now disproven this assumption by transforming fungal tissue into circuit boards that match conventional materials in performance while decomposing completely after use. Their approach targets the fundamental properties of the material rather than trying to replicate traditional manufacturing processes.

Here is the full assembly of electronic circuitry boards:

I leave you with this light emitting microrobot in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. In my clinical practice and personal experience being extremely sensitive to the effects of shedding, the more of these a person has in their blood, the worse clinical symptoms like brain fog, fatigue, heart palpitations get. It is not just the rouleaux formation that is affecting those symptoms but the interference of the frequency emission from these microelectronic devices that cause symptoms.

I have shown how EDTA and Vitamin C, according to the Moderna Patent, disable the self assembly nano and microrobots in the COVID19 Pfizer vials:

You can find extensive treatment research and case reports in my book Transhuman Vol 2 and more information on how to look at the body as a biophotonic and bioelectric entity interfacing with our spiritual self in Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity. This knowledge is the very aspects of humanity that are under assault now.

This friday I will be interviewed by Monroe Trainer Luca Biotti about my first Near Death Experience and the implications of such experiences for every day life. This will be live streamed at 9 pm Central European Time. I will post the interview on my substack as well.

We have an exciting journey ahead of us - regardless of the ongoing adversity we are facing!

