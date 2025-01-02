Link to watch the live stream

Luca Biotti, whom I recently interviewed on my show about his NDE, is interviewing me tomorrow about my first Near Death Experience after having manifested Ovarian Cancer in 2012 and how it ultimately lead to a “miraculous healing” of a recurring tumor disappearing. We discuss the value of knowing who we are as spiritual beings outside of the body and how it has affected me to change everything in my life, by overcoming the fear of death. We discuss how spiritual and mindful healing can happen when we know the power of our own spirit and understand our soul’s journey.

This interview will be live streamed on the FOCUS 3.0 channel and will be in English translated to Italian.

You can find our previous interview about Luca’s experience here: