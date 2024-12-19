Near Death Experiences And Expanding Human Consciousness – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 44 – Conversation with Engineer Luca Biotti

Watch on rumble

Watch on Clouthub 3pm PST

In this episode, I speak with Luca Biotti, a Monroe Institute Trainer. We met at an out of body training course and both of us have had near death experiences. Luca explains his scientific approach to consciousness phenomena. He teaches many of the Monroe training programs and develops the Monroe sound science as well. We have a fascinating connection and conversation as fellow explorers of the afterlife while being alive – and he discusses his death experience, time travel, remote viewing, psychokinesis, healing and more.

Luca holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering and he's a certified Six-Sigma Black Belt, working in the industry field for about 25 years.

In his 20's he was subject to some spontaneous Out of Body Experiences, which let him to understand that we're more than our physical body. Without having the tools and the ability to manage that process in a beneficial way, he started the search for the missing part in his life: learning Non-Verbal Communication, Ericksonian Hypnosis and becoming eventually a licensed international trainer of both NLP® and LAB Profile®.

The encounter with Monroe Institute did happen during a Remote Viewing seminar. Attracted by Monroe audio technology and its applications, while joining the first available Monroe outreach seminar in Milan, Luca had a transformative experience, after which he attended several residential programs (Gateway, Lifeline, Exploration 27, Lucid Dreaming Intensive, Starlines, Conscious Presence).

Personal experiences into Spiritualist Churches, Shamanic Practices, Holotropic Breathwork and a NDE gave him a taste of the afterlife and the possibility to retrieve more parts of himself, developing a purpose in daily existence.

Today Luca is an Outreach & Residential Trainer and a member of the Professional Association, integrating Monroe Sound Science technology with other disciplines for the wellbeing of individuals. He decided to follow the Monroe Institute method because it is a process of inner discovery driven by intention, that creates a learning environment in which one can overcome self-imposed limits in a safe and easy way.

Understanding of energetic phenomena, connection with the Higher Self, as well as practical tools to be used in everyday life are the main topics presented during the programs facilitated by him internationally.