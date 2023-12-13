Methylene Blue Binds Hydrogel In Lantus Insulin - Lantus Insulin Creates Chip Like Crystals, Methylene Blue Prevents Chip Formation
Image: Lantus Insulin mixed with Methylene Blue left overnight
After seeing how well Methylene Blue works to prevent the rubbery clot formation, I wanted to test it with the different medications in which I have previously found the hydrogel. I used expired Methylene Blue 1 drop and a drop of Lantus Insulin for this testing.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.