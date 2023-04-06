My Interview with Celeste Solum - Hydrogel Contamination in Live Blood, Transhumanist Agenda, C19 Shots and Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology and The Hijacking Of The Soul
Here is the link to our interview: Vaccine Injury Detox Protocol
I have been waiting to do this interview with Celeste Solum, a recent new friend. There are few people who understand the transhumanist agenda as well as Celeste does. She was one of the first to speak of hydrogel, nanorobotic swarms, DARPA, nanotech in the C19 shots, mind control and synt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.