My Interview With Daniel Estulin, PhD - AI Acceleration, Brain Computer Interface With Self Assembly Nanotechnology In the Blood And Spiritual Warfare
I am honored to have been invited back by Daniel Estulin, PhD - who has been an expert in warning about the Global Technocratic Takeover for decades. He is a world renown Geopolitical Analyst, and the Author of many books, over 7 Million copies sold worldwide - which I highly recommend - discussing topics like the Bilderberg Group, Travistock social engineering institute and warning years ago about the Transhumanist Agenda that we are now living. Please find his important work here : Estulin Media
In this most recent interview I discuss the dangers of the current escape velocity of AI development, its dangers in global mind control and the uninterrupted progress of the 4th Industrial Revolution leading to worldwide human enslavement. I show the self assembling nanotechnology in the Pfizer vials and the human blood. Don’t miss this informative and enlightening discussion!
Here are some of Daniel’s books:
You can find our prior discussions here:
That interview was so amazing. You are both incredibly brilliant and insightful. Thank you for sharing these deep, dark truths.
Dr. Ana Maria, I have just now been infected with the dentist's anesthesia shots! I am now at 18,000 spike protein antibody test. I never got the V19 shots. I did get the monoclonal antibody. Before these shots, my antibody score was 1100! I am taking the EDTA drops and vit C tablets. Please tell me what I can do to destroy them before they take over my body! I don't even know exactly what was in those shots. Thank you. my email is starr3214@gmail.com