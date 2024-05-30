Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
7

Technocratic Global Takeover - Conversation With Daniel Estulin, PhD - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep22

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
May 30, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

Link to watch on rumble

Link to watch on Clouthub

In this episode, I speak with world renown Author and geopolitical analyst Daniel Estulin, PhD. I asked him - from his extensive research of the globalists and their technocratic transhumanist plans - what he sees humanities future to hold. His thoughts are very revealing. Tune in for this great expose!

Daniel Estulin stands as a towering figure in the realm of geopolitical analysis. Renowned worldwide as an incisive historian of the global elite, his scholarship spans impressive depths and widths. Estulin's place as one of the world's most provocative and insightful public intellectuals is undisputed. Daniel Estulin, PhD is an award winning investigative journalist and best selling author of The True Story of the Bilderberg Group published in 64 countries and translated into 41 languages. He has given two speeches at the European Parliament on the Bilderberg Group and the international monetary crisis. In a front page article, Wall Street Italy called Estulin, "one of the few people who understands the current crisis."

In August 2010, he was invited by Fidel Castro for a personal meeting in Havana after Castro had read Bilderberg. In October 2010, Estulin became the first journalist to give a speech to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Venezuelan armed forces on global financial structures and the Bilderberg group. He is the author of 12 books, five of them international bestsellers. He has sold over 7.2 million copies worldwide. His book, TransEvolution: The Age of Human Deconstruction, describes the change of paradigm for humanity that shall define its future and threaten its very existence. Find more about him at Estulin Media

Daniel has previously interviewed me and I was just on his podcast again, which should be airing soon. This interview is the first time I get to ask him questions!

Nanotechnology and Transhumanism - My Interview with Bestselling Author and Journalist Daniel Estulin, PhD

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
December 1, 2023
Nanotechnology and Transhumanism - My Interview with Bestselling Author and Journalist Daniel Estulin, PhD

Please click here for the video access: Dr Ana Mihalcea and Daniel Estulin, PhD I am honored to speak with Daniel Estulin, PhD. Our conversation spans many topics, including my research findings and the background intention of merging humanity with machines. He is an expert on researching the Shadow Government and Transhumanism.

Read full story

Trans Humanos 2.0 Webinar With Dr. Daniel Estulin In English and Spanish On January 30th, 2024 - Registration is open now

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
·
Jan 25
Trans Humanos 2.0 Webinar With Dr. Daniel Estulin In English and Spanish On January 30th, 2024 - Registration is open now

Register here Please see this announcement on Facebook Many people around the world are asking for my work to be translated into different languages. I had the honor to be invited by world renown author Dr Estulin to do this webinar together. We previously had spoken not too long ago.

Read full story
7 Comments
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Podcast
It's about the Future of Health & Survival of the Human Species. Covid Plandemic, Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology in C19 injectables, Treatment solutions Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow, dranamihalcea.com
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Recent Episodes
Spiritual Lucidity In Times Of Global Calamity - Conversation With Prince Alfred von Liechtenstein. Truth, Science and Spirit: Episode 21
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
The Dangers of EMF Radiation - Conversation With World Expert In EMF Radiation Professor Dr. Olle Johansson - Truth, Science and Spirit…
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Technocracy And Transhumanism - Conversation With Patrick Wood - Truth, Science and Spirit Episode 19
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Nanotechnology Warfare Against Humanity Seen In Live Blood – Conversation with Dr. Sandy D. Corlett, ND, ThD, DDiv, DCC, PScD Truth, Science…
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Breaking News Interview: Warfare Against Humanity - Conversation With Weapons Expert Mark Steele - Truth, Science And Spirit, Episode 16
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
AI Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology in Humanity: Conversation with Maria Crisler, BS, CLS, MBA/ HCM
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Artificial Intelligent Transformation Of Humanity - Nano and Micro Robots In Human Blood
  Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD