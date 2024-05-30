Technocratic Global Takeover - Conversation With Daniel Estulin, PhD - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep22

Link to watch on rumble

Link to watch on Clouthub

In this episode, I speak with world renown Author and geopolitical analyst Daniel Estulin, PhD. I asked him - from his extensive research of the globalists and their technocratic transhumanist plans - what he sees humanities future to hold. His thoughts are very revealing. Tune in for this great expose!

Daniel Estulin stands as a towering figure in the realm of geopolitical analysis. Renowned worldwide as an incisive historian of the global elite, his scholarship spans impressive depths and widths. Estulin's place as one of the world's most provocative and insightful public intellectuals is undisputed. Daniel Estulin, PhD is an award winning investigative journalist and best selling author of The True Story of the Bilderberg Group published in 64 countries and translated into 41 languages. He has given two speeches at the European Parliament on the Bilderberg Group and the international monetary crisis. In a front page article, Wall Street Italy called Estulin, "one of the few people who understands the current crisis."

In August 2010, he was invited by Fidel Castro for a personal meeting in Havana after Castro had read Bilderberg. In October 2010, Estulin became the first journalist to give a speech to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Venezuelan armed forces on global financial structures and the Bilderberg group. He is the author of 12 books, five of them international bestsellers. He has sold over 7.2 million copies worldwide. His book, TransEvolution: The Age of Human Deconstruction, describes the change of paradigm for humanity that shall define its future and threaten its very existence. Find more about him at Estulin Media

Daniel has previously interviewed me and I was just on his podcast again, which should be airing soon. This interview is the first time I get to ask him questions!