Nanotechnology and Transhumanism Unfolding Before our Eyes with Dr. Mihalcea
I had a great discussion with Laura- Lynn today about the self assembly nanotechnology, dental anesthetics, COVID19 bioweapons and more.
I discuss the EDTA, Methylene Blue, Vitamin C as helpful antidotes against the self assembly nanotechnology and rubbery clots.
You can see my experiements showing the inhibition of rubbery clot formation here:
C19 Unvaccinated Have Same Blood Clotting Problem As C19 Vaccinated - EDTA And Vitamin C Prevents Blood Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated
Methylene Blue Prevents Rubbery Clot Formation, Essential Oils Help Too - Experiment Documentation
Methylene Blue Effects Against Micro Robots and Rubbery Clot Development - A Possible Hopeful Adjunct Solution?
Decontaminating The Blood From Synthetic Biology Hydrogel With EDTA Chelation - Live Blood Documentation
For full cellular and mitochondrial regeneration I recommend Dr. Tennant’s Restore.
You can find our interview explaining how to increase electrical voltage here:
Healing Is Voltage - Conversation With Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD, MD(H), PSc.D - Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 24
I would love to restart using methylene blue but for the evidence against its use.
That video of the meth blue in 55 gallon barrels in India someone posted here made it questionable.
God Bless You & Your Efforts Dr. Ana! 🙏