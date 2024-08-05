Nanotechnology and Transhumanism Unfolding Before our Eyes with Dr. Mihalcea

I had a great discussion with Laura- Lynn today about the self assembly nanotechnology, dental anesthetics, COVID19 bioweapons and more.

I discuss the EDTA, Methylene Blue, Vitamin C as helpful antidotes against the self assembly nanotechnology and rubbery clots.

You can see my experiements showing the inhibition of rubbery clot formation here:

C19 Unvaccinated Have Same Blood Clotting Problem As C19 Vaccinated - EDTA And Vitamin C Prevents Blood Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated

Methylene Blue Prevents Rubbery Clot Formation, Essential Oils Help Too - Experiment Documentation

Methylene Blue Effects Against Micro Robots and Rubbery Clot Development - A Possible Hopeful Adjunct Solution?

Decontaminating The Blood From Synthetic Biology Hydrogel With EDTA Chelation - Live Blood Documentation

Calcium Disodium EDTA

Methylene Blue

For full cellular and mitochondrial regeneration I recommend Dr. Tennant’s Restore.

You can find our interview explaining how to increase electrical voltage here:

Healing Is Voltage - Conversation With Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD, MD(H), PSc.D - Truth, Science and Spirit, Ep 24

Tennant's Restore