Healing Is Voltage–Conversation with Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD, MD(H), PSc.D- Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 24

In this episode, I speak with world renown Dr. Jerry Tennant. We discuss his journey of healing himself from a life-threatening illness by discovering how to regenerate cellular voltage.

I have studied his work and used his products for the past 6 years in my office with exceptional success for my patients and quoted his brilliant research and books in my own book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity. I consider his Restore Nutritional formula the best and most comprehensive in the world, I use it myself and recommend it to my patients.

In this time where self-assembly nanotechnology transforms the blood and hijacks our electrical life force, Dr Tennant explains how the polarity flip of cellular voltage causes blood changes, chronic fatigue and all diseases of aging, the very premise that I have worked to explain to people. He discusses how to use the biomodulator to reset the autonomic nervous system and the scalar wave biotransducer to flip the polarity of the cellular batteries so they can hold a charge. He also discusses Bohr effect which is the relationship between oxygen transport and pH – and the inability to give of oxygen to the tissues even if the pulse oximeter shows normal oxygen levels. This is how doctors misunderstand physiology and miss the main cause for chronic fatigue and illness! You do not want to miss this conversation.

Dr Tennant - Genius, scholar, inventor, humanitarian, innovator, healer, teacher, entrepreneur, historian — these are just a few of the terms that describe Dr. Jerry Tennant whose remarkable life, dedicated to healing and innovation, has changed the paradigm of western medicine.

Over the course of his career, he has worked with preeminent doctors across multiple fields. He is one of the few surgeons to be awarded the Corboy Award for Advancements in Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Award, and has taught surgeons around the world to do outpatient eye surgery and was instrumental in getting Congress to pay for this, saving Medicare millions of dollars every year.

However, once a mysterious case of chronic illness forced Dr. Tennant to retire, he was forced to move into a different area of medicine. Despite needing over 16 hours of sleep a day, Dr. Tennant discovered that cellular voltage was the key to recovery. By balancing his cell voltage, he was able to recover on his own.

Now, Dr. Tennant shares his low voltage insights as a world-renowned speaker and has codified the treatment process through his professional protocol.

