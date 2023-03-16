Nanotechnology Used By Military For C19 Vaccine: A spike-ferritin nanoparticle vaccine induces robust innate immune activity and drives polyfunctional SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells
For quite some time, I have been discussing that there is no mRNA found in the vaccines by many teams around the world. In my mind, this stunning find should have made world news, and should have had the sincere scientists and doctors discussing these findings. The best counter argument many could muster was: “Well, you did not look at millions of vials…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.