Image: Nanowire network with micellar construction sites in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 100x. AM Medical

This week I saw this nanowire network in an asymptomatic middle aged individual and a teenager. While I had seen the micellar construction sites, the elaborate nanowire network connecting them was new. I asked Dr. Hildegarde Staninger if she had seen this before and she sent me images and research papers that she had published on the topic of “Sencils”. The difference between our findings is that I am capturing it as it is forming in the blood, while she analyzed them as part of mesogens or filaments exiting the skin. Her research was done in 2011, 13 years before my findings, but they match completely, indicating the widespread deployment of advanced nanomaterials in humanity. In the two images below you can see more of the network. Remember that each of the micelles is a liquid computer as I explained in this article:

"Lipid Vesicle-Based Molecular Robots" - Article Confirms What We Are Seeing In The COVID19 Vials And In Human Blood

Microbubbles Are Microrobots That Build Microchips - Correlation with COVID19 Microscopy Findings

Image: Nanowire network with micellar construction sites in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 100x. AM Medical

Image: Nanowire network with micellar construction sites in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Roulaux formation seen and microchip development in inverse triangular micellar robot in center of image. Magnification 200x. AM Medical

You can see the amount of further micellar micro and nanorobots in the larger structure.

Image: Micellar construction site in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

You can see the energy harvesting that creates the rubbery clots. Micelles are connected by nanowires. I had posted very detailed microscopy of the rubbery clot formation in my analysis of a rubbery clot that developed in COVID19 unvaccinated blood here:

Breaking: Nano/Microbot Self Assembly Of Rubbery Clot Filmed In C19 Unvaxxed - Same as Vaxxed and Deceased Clots. Clot Develops Despite Being On Blood Thinners In Patient With Strokes & Heart Attack

Image: Micellar construction site in COVID19 unvaccinated blood creating rubbery clots via energy harvesting from red blood cells. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

Now lets compare this with my microscopy of the COVID19 Pfizer BioNTech vials that I had left on a slide. Below you see an image of the nanowires connecting microchips that had developed leaving the solution for 4 weeks at room temperature on a slide. You can find more of my microscopy of COVID19 vials here:

Massive Nano and Microrobot Activity In Pfizer BioN Tech COVID19 injection After 5 Weeks At Room Temperature - Fluorescent Aggregates Found - Darkfield Microscopy

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Solution Builds Mesogen Microchips When Left At Room Temperature. Exactly What We See In COVID Unvaccinated Blood From Shedding. Two Week Follow Up

Here you can see the connection between Mesogen microchips and nano/microwires in COVID19 unvaccinated blood:

Darkfield Live Blood Analysis COVID19 Unvaccinated Individual - How Many Microchips, Nano/Microwires Can You Find In One Drop Of Blood? A LOT.

Image: COVID19 Pfizer BioNTech vials Darkfield Microscopy shows microchips connected via nanowires. Background shows extensive nano and microrobots. Magnification 200x. AM Medical

This is a 4000x magnification of a Sencil that developed in the COVID19 Pfizer BioNTech sample:

Image: COVID19 Pfizer BioNTech vials Darkfield Microscopy shows Sencil nanowires. Magnification 4000x. AM Medical

These are the images from Dr. Hildegarde Staninger of an advanced nanomaterial mesogen that came out of the nasal bulb of a Morgellon’s/ Targeted Individual in 2011 - in the left image you can see Sencils coming out of the specimen with nanowires:

Image: Sencil and nanowires left. Advanced nanomaterials nasal bulb full specimen. Dr Staninger 2011.

In the next image you can see a Sencil on the left. In its mature phase it develops into a Goldenhead on the right. This is a fully developed infrared camera nanotechnological device for bio surveillance that Dr. Staninger analyzed chemically - it is made of high density polyethylene.

Image: Sencil and nanowires left. Advanced nanomaterials nasal bulb full specimen. Goldenhead on the right. Dr Staninger 2011.

For further information on Dr. Staningers findings please see this article:

GLOBAL BRAIN CHIP AND MESOGENS Nano Machines for Ultimate Control of False Memories - Computer System For Collective Mind Control

Dr Staninger noted that the micellar structure pointed to with the red arrow is a Sencil in immature form. The green arrow points to a bow-tie waveguide antenna.

Image: Nanowire network with micellar construction sites in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Sencil and bowtie nano/micro antenna. Magnification 100x. AM Medical

Here you can see a slide from Dr. Staningers presentation. The blue fibers were also found in the same COVID19 unvaccinated patient with the nanowire network.

Image: Blue fibers with construction site and significant rouleaux formation in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Magnification 100x. AM Medical

Image: Dr Staningers images of advanced nanomaterials.

The Sencils were first described by Wang in 2000 in Advanced Materials:

Silica Nanotubes and Nanofiber Arrays

I would like to remind people that nanowire arrays are used to create neural networks mimicking the brain, in other words, a parallel processing platform rewiring the human with AI nanotechnology, hence changing the human being from the inside WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT OR KNOWLEDGE. This is now happening in the COVID19 unvaccinated via shedding and environmental exposure.

Emergent dynamics of neuromorphic nanowire networks

Neuromorphic networks are formed by random self-assembly of silver nanowires. Silver nanowires are coated with a polymer layer after synthesis in which junctions between two nanowires act as resistive switches, often compared with neurosynapses.

____________________________________________________________________________

Arm yourself with knowledge against the transhumanist technocratic warfare:

Transhuman books