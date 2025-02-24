We live in a time of turbo cancers and a world that is ever increasing its toxicity and danger for human beings. Both prevention and support for cancer patients is important. Many have been discussing the beneficial effects of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, but there are so many more molecules available that can additionally support cancer patients and all of those who never want to get cancer.

The Magic of Ivermectin in Oncology

A Drug Made for Animals and Taken by Humans to Treat Cancer: Fenbendazole

Mebendazole: A Cancer Fighting Drug We Find at the Supermarket

I wanted to write about some resources that I have been working with for many years. Sometime in 2019, I met Daniel Stanciu, PhD who at that time was writing the internationally known Cancertreatmentsresearch. He was a physicist who’s life changed dramatically when his former wife developed cancer. He researched almost every natural cancer treatment and repurpose drug that was scientifically available in the world. We used to have many conversations as I have been supporting cancer patients in my integrative clinic and we would discuss novel approaches. You can see our interview from 3 years ago here:

Bringing Light To Novel Cancer Treatment Approaches

Here are some of the many possibilities.

Please read here of 10 cases of advanced cancer cases that achieved complete remission:

10 Cases of Complete Remission from Advanced Cancers after using Supplements or Repurposed Drugs

HCA Garcinia Cambodia combined with Alpha Lipoic Acid

The fruit of G. cambogia contains xanthones, which inhibit preneoplastic lesions in Breast and colon cancer, and induced cancer cell death in mouth, leukemia, breast, gastric, and lung cancer cell lines. Garcinol, inhibited cell proliferation and induced cancer cell death in leukemia, breast, colon, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. Combined therapy with Alpha lipoic acid and HCA has been proposed as an antineoplastic regimen that shifts the metabolism of cancer cells from aerobic glycolysis (the Warburg effect) to respiration. Combined lipoic acid and HCA were evaluated in cancer models with lung carcinoma, melanoma, and bladder carcinoma. Several case series and a case report describe the treatment of patients with advanced metastatic cancer with a combination regimen of alpha lipoic acid and oral HCA.

Curcumin

Curcumin (CUR) is a yellow polyphenolic compound derived from the turmeric plant. It is widely used to treat many types of diseases, including cancers such as those of lung, cervices, prostate, breast, bone and liver. High doses of curcumin of 7 grams per day have induced clinical remission in multiple myeloma and reduction of tumor burden in many other cancers.

The Role of Curcumin in Cancer Treatment

Curcumin acts on the regulation of various immune modulators, including cytokines, cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), and reactive oxygen species (ROS), which partly explains its anticancer effects. It also takes part in the downregulation of growth factors, protein kinases, oncogenic molecules and various signaling pathways, such as nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-κB), c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) and signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) signaling.

Quercetin: even more anti-cancer potential than Curcumin?

EGCG

Green tea extracts EGCG a direct anti-tumor effect in several tumor types including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Case reports indicate complete remission of CLL with high dose EGCG. EGCG has successfully reduced tumor growth in bladder, colon cancer and been shown to have considerable anti-cancer effects in many other cancer types.

EGCG complete remission Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Thymoquinone

Thymoquinone which is contained in Black Cumin Seed Oil has been shown to modulate nine out of the ten hallmarks of cancer. Many studies have shown the effects of Nigella sativa on various cancer cells, and the list is long offering up over 57 reviewed papers on the subject finding black cumin to be effective against cancers such as blood, breast, colon, pancreatic, lung, leukemia, skin, fibrosarcoma, renal, prostate, and cervical cancer. It has profound anti-inflammatory effects.

Thymoquinone in the clinical treatment of cancer: Fact or fiction?

Thymoquinone: A Promising Therapeutic Agent for the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

Citrus Bergamot

Citrus Bergamot (CR) inhibits via the malevolate pathway of cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis that cancers use to grow. The uptake of fatty acids not only by the tumor cells but also the connective tissue cells necessary for building new cancer cells can affect continued tumor progression. CR inhibits this uptake and has been shown to inhibit tumor cell growth in colon cancer. It also inhibits cancer stem cells, and important mechanism that prevents metastatic disease. Statin drugs have been able to inhibit cancer cell growth but have significant side effects. CR exhibits similar benefits of statin drugs without side effects.

Anti Cholesterol Strategy to Fight Cancer

Bergamot natural products eradicate cancer stem cells (CSCs) by targeting mevalonate, Rho-GDI-signalling and mitochondrial metabolism

Grape Seed Extract

The key reason Grape Seed Extract is used as a food supplement is its high content of Oligomeric Proanthocyanidins (OPC), powerful substances found in the bark of trees, fruit skins, seeds, and leaves. Natural sources of OPCs include grape seeds and skins, blueberries, cranberries, and coffee. Proanthocyanidins are developed by plants as a defense against biotic and abiotic stressors, protecting them from pathogens and predators. The potential benefits of Proanthocyanidins are extensively studied, covering cardiovascular health, inflammation, skin health, immunity, brain health, gastrointestinal health, metabolic syndrome, microbial infections, and oncology.

These benefits are likely related to their impact on the microbiome, increasing diversity and improving the balance of gut microbes (2).

While there are various areas where OPCs can help, those that stand out the most are:

1. Microbial infections

Pathogen Adhesion: Proanthocyanidins may represent a good support to help the body maintain a healthy response to the adhesion of pathogens to the mucosal surfaces, such as the urinary tract epithelium;

Biofilm Formation: microbes regulate through biofilm formation for survival from host defense, which is often found difficult in its eradication with simple anti-microbial agents. Research indicates Proanthocyanidins may represent a good support for the human body when it comes to adherence, motility and biofilm formation of major microbial infections including Candida albicans

Viruses: Proanthocyanidins maintain a healthy response to external agents (7).

2. Oncology support

Unhealthy Stem Cells: Proanthocyanidins may help reverse EMT through Suppression of TGF- β Signaling Pathway

Angiogenesis: Grape seed proanthocyanidins inhibit MMP-2 and MMP-9 secretion, VEGF and angiopoietin 1 signaling, to inhibit angiogenesis

Hypoxia-Inducible Factors: Proanthocyanidins suppress HIF-1α-dependent pathway

3. Inflammation and pain

Gut Microbiota: Proanthocyanidins may contribute to maintaining healthy gut microbiota, which is essential for a well-functioning immune system.

Neuropathic Pain: Proanthocyanidins have been shown to help suppress matrix metalloproteinase-9/2 (11), inflammasomes in macrophages (12), and inhibiting the activity of pyramidal cells in the insular cortex

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) - marker of inflammation was lowered.

NF-κB Signaling Pathway: Inactivating the NF-κB signaling, and downregulating pro-inflammatory cytokines and mediators such as TNF-α, IL-6, and COX-2

Chrysin

Chrysin is a flavonoid present in various natural sources such as honey, propolis, and certain plant species, exhibiting varying concentrations across different sources. For example, honeydew honey contains approximately 0.10mg/kg of Chrysin, while forest honeys boast a higher concentration of around. Chrysin has gained considerable attention during the recent years due to its outstanding potential to add value to life in multiple key areas of health, including

1. Brain health

Chrysin has been identified as a potential MAO (Monoamine Oxidase) inhibitor and GABA mimetic. MAO is one of the few enzymes involved in the process of dopamine metabolization. As such, Chrysin may offer significant support in a variety of brain related health challenges, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, anxiety, brain tumors, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and ischemic stroke.

2. Oncology support

Chrysin demonstrates not only modulation of MAO-B but also stronger inhibition of MAO-A, which has implications in oncology (4). Recent research from UCLA suggests that substances blocking MAO-A can enhance the activity of T-cells in the immune system and inhibit tumor-associated macrophages, potentially aiding in immune response against tumors. Multiple scientific studies have suggested that Chrysin has an important potential to suppress the enzyme aromatase (CYP19) relevant when it comes to unhealthy breast cells, since aromatase is the enzyme responsible for the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

3. Other benefits

Testosterone support: Due to its aromatase inhibition potential, Chrysin is also expected to represent good support for a healthy testosterone level.

Liver and Kidney support: Chrysin, has been also suggested to represent a relevant liver and kidney support in the presence of natural or chemical toxins

Chrysin a promising anticancer agent: recent perspectives

Modified Citrus Pectin

Modified Citrus Pectin is a soluble fiber derived from citrus peels, processed to enhance its absorption and availability to the body’s cells. In its natural form, pectin is a large molecule that is not absorbed by the human digestive tract. Modified citrus pectin is a pectin form that undergoes enzymatic processing to reduce its molecular weight and size. These are smaller particles, called modified citrus pectin, are more easily absorbed through the intestinal lining into the bloodstream. Once it has entered the circulation, Modified Citrus Pectin binds to and blocks galectin-3, a protein that fuels inflammation, hardens tissues and organs—including the arteries—and can give rise to a number of serious health impacts throughout the body.Galectin-3 is also involved with several cellular activities, which include apoptosis, cell migration, proliferation, angiogenesis and epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) and it is therefore known to play a key role in the spread and metastasis process. In unhealthy cells, Galectin-3 over-expressing cells show an increased migration, whereas down-regulation ofgalectin-3 expression results in decreased migratory and invasive characteristics of unhealthy cells. Therefore, Modified Citrus Pectin, as a galectin-3 inhibitor, is expected to support the body in the fight against the spread of unhealthy cells.

Modified Citrus Pectin also possesses chelating properties, enabling it to bind with heavy metals and toxins in the body and facilitate their excretion. This enhances the body’s detoxification abilities.

I have written about the properties of Galectin induced turbo cancers from Lipid nanoparticles and their inhibition by Curcumen, Berberine and Citrus Pectin here:

Lipid Nanoparticle-Associated Inflammation is Triggered by Galectin Activation. Galectins Are Involved In Cancer Propagation. Several Supplements Have Anti Galectin Properties And Could Be Explored

Glycolysis Inhibitors

Drugs and Supplements that Block Fermentation and Help Fight Cancer

Glucose Absorption Inhibitors to Inhibit Tumor Growth

Glycolysis, the process of breaking down glucose for energy, is essential for cellular function. It is a fundamental metabolic pathway that occurs in the cytoplasm of cells, where glucose (a six-carbon sugar) is broken down into two molecules of pyruvate. This process generates energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and NADH. Glycolysis consists of ten enzymatic steps and is the first stage of both aerobic and anaerobic respiration. Unhealthy cells, have Glycolysis upregulated

(“Warburg effect”) insuring energy production as part of the Fermentation process, in the absence of oxygen (anaerobic process).

Downregulating glycolysis can:

Promote metabolic flexibility, encouraging the body to use other energy pathways, such as fat oxidation. Indeed, it has been suggested that Glycolysis inhibitors can support Ketogenic Diet. Reduce lactate buildup, helping to maintain better cellular function and reduce fatigue as well as supporting the normal function of the immune system. Support overall cellular health, especially in cases of metabolic stress.

Glycolysis Inhibithree

Targeting 3 Key Steps in Glycolysis

PHLORIZIN – derived from the bark of apple trees, natural compound studied for its role in glucose transport.

TANSHINONE IIA – found in the Chinese traditional herb Danshen (Salvia miltiorrhiza), a natural compound studied in relation to HK2 (Hexokinase II).

Shikonin – a natural naphthoquinone compound from the root of Zi Cao (Lithospermum erythrorhizon), a traditional Chinese herb, studied for its role in cellular processes like Pyruvate Kinase M2(PKM2) activity.

AHCC®

Is one of World’s leading immune health supplements.

AHCC® contains an unique Shiitake-Mycelia extract discovered by Japanese scientists in 1989. Today, its potential is supported by >30scientific studies, including clinical studies in humans. AHCC® is extracted from Shiitake mushrooms. However, what makes AHCC® different compared to other Shiitake extracts is that it is grown in fermenters. During this process, mushroom enzymes modify the natural polysaccharides to generate active compounds called partially acetylated alpha-glucans. These partially acetylated alpha-glucans are responsible for and contribute to the superior absorption and strong clinical efficacy of AHCC®. Indeed, AHCC® outstanding results have been observed in relation to mechanisms & health challenges such as: Natural Killer and T- cell number and activity, Human Papillomavirus infections. Various Bacterial, Fungal and Viral infections

Genistein

Genistein is a naturally occurring isoflavone found in plants like soy and Sophora japonica, known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It plays a significant role in supporting women’s health, particularly in hormonal balance and bone strength, helping to reduce post menopausal side effects. Additionally, Genistein is being studied for its potential role in oncology, where its influence on cellular pathways and estrogen receptors may offer protective benefits in cancer management. Its dual action makes it valuable for both general well-being and specific therapeutic areas.

Genistein is a potent isoflavone that exerts significant effects on various intracellular mechanisms. It is known to modulate cell signaling pathways, such as the PI3K/Akt and MAPK pathways, which are crucial for cell survival, growth, and differentiation. Genistein also influences apoptosis (programmed cell death) by regulating Bcl-2 proteins and promoting the activation of caspases. Additionally, it affects estrogen receptors and can inhibit the activity of enzymes like tyrosine kinases, as well as topoisomerase II reducing excessive cell proliferation. These mechanisms make Genistein of interest for both hormonal balance and potential anticancer therapies.

Genistein as a Potential Tool to Fight Metastasis & More

Boswellia AKBA

Historically, Boswellia has been valued not only in the context of cultural rituals for its soothing properties and fragrant aroma , but also for its medicinal properties, traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties. The active compounds, Boswellic acids, are known to help support joint health, reduce inflammation, and have been studied for their potential benefits related to health conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Scientific studies have identified Boswellic Acids, particularly AKBA (Acetyl-11-keto-beta-boswellic acid), as key compounds responsible for its health benefits.

Anti-cancer properties of boswellic acids: mechanism of action as anti-cancerous agent

The mechanisms of activity of BAs comprise a variety of targets, including the enzymes of angiogenesis and others such as topoisomerases, 5-lipoxygenase (5-LO), cytochrome P450, and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK, especially p38) which are either promoted or inhibited by BAs

Apigenin

Apigenin can induce apoptotic cancer cell death via increasing ROS generation in cancer cells, the downregulation of anti-apoptotic factors Bcl-2 and Bcl-xl as well as the up-regulation of apoptotic factors Bax and Bim.

Apigenin can induce cell cycle arrest at the G2/M and S phases.

In suppressing metastasis of cancer cells, apigenin administration interferes with the PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway as well as suppresses the expression of MMP-9, a factor involved in the progression and invasion of cancer cells.

Most studies indicate activity in Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colon Cancer, Skin Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Prostate Cancer. Diminished the incidence of UV light-induced cancers.

Apiginin is a great Nootropic which improves cognitive function and is neuroprotective. It also promotes relaxation with slight sedative effect, supports sleep and ameliorates Post-Stroke Cognitive Deficits.

Apigenin as Tumor Suppressor in Cancers: Biotherapeutic Activity, Nanodelivery, and Mechanisms With Emphasis on Pancreatic Cancer

Glutamine Inhibition

Most Cancer Types are dependent on Glutamine. Glutamine metabolism is upregulated in many forms of cancer as it is required for Nucleotides, Glutathione, ATP and Lipid production. Prostate tumors, Brain tumors, Triple Negative Breast tumors, Leukemia are known to be most dependent on Glutamine Mutations in the genes IDH1 and IDH2, which also change how glutamine products are used in a cell, are common in certain types of brain cancer and leukemia.

Glutamine Inhibition increases the effectiveness of Metformin and 2DG against tumors cells. BRAF inhibition causes a shift of cancer cells to glutamine for resistance & survival. GLS inhibition restores sensitivity to the EGFR inhibitor erlotinib in cells that have developed resistance.

Glutamine Inhibifour

Glutamine Inhibifour is the first food supplement designed with the GLUTAMINOLYISIS pathway in mind.

Targeting glutamine metabolism as a therapeutic strategy for cancer

Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Budwig Diet & their Antitumor Activity

Baicalein

Potential to modulate PI3K/AKT/mTOR, Wnt/β-catenin, MAPK, NF-κB, Notch, ROS, and Shh signaling. Anti-migration and anti-invasion potential. Anti-angiogenesis potential due to inhibition of 12-Lipoxygenase. Outstanding Iron chelator and anti-Fenton property. Inhibits TLR4 and the downstream HIF‐1α and VEGF expressions

Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Colo Rectal Cancer

Baicalein as Promising Anticancer Agent: A Comprehensive Analysis on Molecular Mechanisms and Therapeutic Perspectives

There are many more possibilities, and you can find out more on the cancertreatmentsresearch.com site.

___________________________________________________________________________

Daniel proceeded to create MCS formulas and design supplements that help cancer patients, while omitting any fillers, toxic nanoparticles. 50% of the proceeds continue to go to research natural cancer solutions. His supplements have been of such tremendous quality that they are used in clinical trials by very esteemed cancer institutions around the world. I have been listed on his site as an integrative Oncology consultant for many years and my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity due to its case reports of using integrative approaches to support cancer patients effectively. I use the MCS formula supplements in my clinic while treating patients with many different natural intravenous molecules in collaboration with their Oncologist. He has branched into antiaging and longevity which is my specialty. Now that we have the good news that Robert F Kennedy Jr has been confirmed, and we have so much needed shake up with our current administration, we are looking into a much more hopeful future in which doctors who use natural cancer treatments supportively may not be hunted by the governmental agencies and specialty boards. There are a lot of possibilities for help. Many pharmaceutical repurpose drugs can be replaced with natural supplements that have equivalent effect. For example instead of Metformin use Berberine, instead of a Statin, which is a mitochondrial toxin, use Citrus Bergamot. In my clinic I use many of these molecules intravenously as well for shedding related chronic illness with remarkable results, like Resveratrol, Quercetin, Curcumin, Artemesinin, EGCG etc. Any cancer patient can use Glycolysis and Glutamate inhibition.

MCS formulas