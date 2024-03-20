The New England Journal Of Medicine, published this article, that was reprinted in Nature. Microplastics and Nanoplastics in Atheromas and Cardiovascular Events

In my view, the roll out of the C19 bioweapons need to be included in the discussion. We know that self assembly nanotechnology, made from plastic materials are in the C19 shots, as the Moderna Patent clearly shows. You can see polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride are present:

We also know the structures that have been found in the blood:

It would be important to know who of these people was C19 vaccinated and who was not.

Microplastics and Nanoplastics in Atheromas and Cardiovascular Events

Background

Microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) are emerging as a potential risk factor for cardiovascular disease in preclinical studies. Direct evidence that this risk extends to humans is lacking.

Methods

We conducted a prospective, multicenter, observational study involving patients who were undergoing carotid endarterectomy for asymptomatic carotid artery disease. The excised carotid plaque specimens were analyzed for the presence of MNPs with the use of pyrolysis–gas chromatography–mass spectrometry, stable isotope analysis, and electron microscopy. Inflammatory biomarkers were assessed with enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and immunohistochemical assay. The primary end point was a composite of myocardial infarction, stroke, or death from any cause among patients who had evidence of MNPs in plaque as compared with patients with plaque that showed no evidence of MNPs.

Results

A total of 304 patients were enrolled in the study, and 257 completed a mean (±SD) follow-up of 33.7±6.9 months. Polyethylene was detected in carotid artery plaque of 150 patients (58.4%), with a mean level of 21.7±24.5 μg per milligram of plaque; 31 patients (12.1%) also had measurable amounts of polyvinyl chloride, with a mean level of 5.2±2.4 μg per milligram of plaque. Electron microscopy revealed visible, jagged-edged foreign particles among plaque macrophages and scattered in the external debris. Radiographic examination showed that some of these particles included chlorine. Patients in whom MNPs were detected within the atheroma were at higher risk for a primary end-point event than those in whom these substances were not detected (hazard ratio, 4.53; 95% confidence interval, 2.00 to 10.27; P<0.001).

Conclusions

In this study, patients with carotid artery plaque in which MNPs were detected had a higher risk of a composite of myocardial infarction, stroke, or death from any cause at 34 months of follow-up than those in whom MNPs were not detected.

Here us a more detailed discussion:

A total of 312 patients who were undergoing carotid endarterectomy were screened. Of the patients screened, 8 had a stroke or died before hospital discharge, and 47 had incomplete data or were lost during follow-up (Fig. 1A). Of the 257 patients who completed a mean (±SD) follow- up of 33.7±6.9 months, 150 patients (58.4%) had a detectable amount of polyethylene in excised carotid plaque, and 31 of those (12.1%) also had a measurable amount of polyvinyl chloride in the carotid plaque. Among patients with evidence of these MNPs in plaque, the mean level of polyethylene was 21.7±24.5 μg per milligram of plaque, and the mean level of polyvinyl chloride was 5.2±2.4 μg per milligram of plaque (Fig. 1B). The patients’ characteristics at baseline are summarized in Table 1. Patients with evidence of MNPs were younger; more likely to be men; less likely to have hypertension; more likely to have diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and dyslipidemia; more likely to smoke; and had higher creatinine values than those without evidence of plastics in excised plaque; the other clinical variables appeared similar in the two groups.

This is also an important reminder of what has been found around the world in the C19 shots and in the blood. Since these self assembly structures circulate in the blood, they certainly can also be deposited as plaque. Additionally, polymers inhaled from geoengineering operations can also contribute.

It is well known that EDTA reverses Atherosclerosis. I have extensively documented the historical literature for this, plus we know it helps with the inhibition of polymer self assembly.

I use EDTA for Atherosclerosis reversal and for nanotechnology detoxification.

Link to order Medive EDTA

Clinical case showing reversal of atheosclerosis on Medfive

40% and 60% narrowings - 11/03 Angiogram

mild calcification and no soft plaque - 6/05 CT Angiogram following 3 months of MED FIVE "FULL SYSTEM"

Reversal of Carotid Artery stenosis