Image: The vial of Pfizer BioNTech I have been analyzing.

I still have a lot of images and video footage to share of my analysis of the Pfizer COVID BioNTech Covid bioweapon. However, in this article, I would like to show my follow up analysis after leaving the slide for 6 days at room temperature. The results are interesting - they show that the nano and microrobots do not stop their activity and continue to build interesting structures. I would like to point out, that all of these structures have been seen not just in COVID19 vaccinated blood, but also in Covid 19 unvaccinated blood from shedding.

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 Huge filament growth with swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nano particles. Magnification 100x

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 Huge filament growth with swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - microchips are seen adjacent to the filament. Magnification 100x

Here are a few more images of this interesting phenomenon:

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 Huge filament growth with swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - microchips are seen adjacent to the filament. Magnification 200x

I have shown the same huge filaments in COVID19 unvaccinated blood and how it creates extreme rouleaux formation by hijacking the blood’s electricity:

Image: COVID19 unvaccinated blood affected by shedding with severe rouleaux formation. Magnification 100x

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 Huge filament growth with swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - microchips are seen adjacent to the filament. Magnification 400x

In the 6 days the nanoparticles were very busy and build huge microchip agglomerations.

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - huge microchip aggregates have been built. Magnification 2000x

This I found very interesting as the mesogen chips I have found often in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. Now after these days, I found many of those in the COVID19 solution self assembled.

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - mesogen with adjacent microelectronics. Magnification 400x

Here is a comparison from a COVID19 unvaccinated individual. You can see the mesogens look the same - unfortunately I have been right, these are mesogen microchips that have been shedding to the unvaccinated.

Image: COVID19 unvaccinated live blood analysis with a mesogen microchip made from microrobots and polymer. Magnification 2000x

I filmed the self assembly of such a mesogen chip in the Pfizer BioNTech solution - enlarge the video to see nanobots swarming to self assemble this mesogen:

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - building a mesogen with adjacent microelectronics. Magnification 2000x

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 mesogen made from nano and microrobots. Magnification 2000x

In the following video you can see how the nanobot swarms are building the microchips. Enlarge the video to see these tiny bots swarming and building these perfectly square structures:

Video: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - huge microchip aggregates have been built. Magnification 400x

Video: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - huge microchip aggregates have been built. Magnification 2000x

Here you can see another mesogen beside microchips with swarming bots in the background

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - microchip and mesogen assembly. Magnification 400x

Classic nanotechnology construction sites are seen in the COVID19 bioweapon content.

Image: Pfizer BioNTech Day 6 swarming nano and microrobots aka lipid nanoparticles - micellar construction site. Magnification 400x

Here is a comparison to COVID19 unvaccinated blood affected by shedding:

Image: COVID19 unvaccinated live blood analysis with a large construction site building an enormously huge blue filament and rouleaux formation. Magnification 200x

I will share other very interesting follow up studies soon.