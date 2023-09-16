Quantum Dots Or Self Assembled Optogenetic Micro Robots - Inducing Possible Oxidative Stress And Rouleaux Formation In C19 Unvaccinated Blood?
In this post, I would like to discuss the relationship of what appears to be artificially intelligent micro robots or possibly self assembled Quantum Dots. In the blood, there appears to be ongoing oxidative stress and rouleaux formation in the vicinity of these technological devices. Could there be a relationship with the presence of these technologies…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.