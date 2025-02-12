For historical context you can see my substacks about the Swiss Research team on the toxic nanotechnological materials sprayed via geoengineering operations and their recent criminal complaint against Swiss Authorities:

Nanotechnological Poisons From Above - Swiss Research Team Reveals Geoengineering "Spider Filaments" Are Polyamide Nanofibers Delivering Highly Toxic Chemicals - We Are Inhaling Them

Swiss Scientists File Criminal Complaint Against Authorities For Ignoring The Acute Danger Of Poisonous Nanotechnology Deployed Via Chemtrails

I am very excited that world renown Nuclear Geophysicist Dr. Marvin Herndon is joining us - I have written about his extensive research in the geoengineering field in this article:

The National ARM Exposes Toxic Correlation Between Aerosol Disbursements & Covid 19 Vaccines - Can We Come Together To Prevent Planetary And Human Extinction?

For more information on the event and to reserve your seat sign up here:

From Fields to Labs: Our Scientific Inquiry

First International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation

The WIR Association is organizing the 1st International Panel on Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation in collaboration with experts from North America.

Our goal is to scientifically investigate the phenomenon of mysterious fibers found in various regions, analyze laboratory results, and discuss interpretations on an international level. Through this initiative, we aim to expand awareness and deepen the discourse on potential causes and implications.

What Is This About?

At first glance, these fibers resemble harmless spiderwebs, but they have attracted significant attentionÃ3not only in forums and media but also within the scientific community. The WIR Association has taken on the task of solving this mystery in collaboration with additional experts.

Our analyses confirm that these are not synthetic materials but biological polyamides with an exceptionally complex chemical structure. The samples contain over 30 different chemical compounds, including hydrocarbons and benzene derivatives, which could pose potential health and environmental risks. These fibers are not a harmless natural occurrence but could indicate experimental interventions or a form of environmental contamination.

Panel participants

USA

Reinette Senum – President, Founder of GenSeven & Save Our Skies

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD – Physician & Researcher

J. Marvin Herndon, Ph.D. – Nuclear Geophysicist

Switzerland

Hansjörg Grether, Dipl.-Ing. – Application Chemist

Dr. Philipp Zeller – Dr. Sc. Nat., Dipl. Physicist ETH

Christian Oesch – President, Swiss Association WIR

Webinar – Scientific Findings & Discussion

Our panel of experts will present their research findings and share their insights on these fibers. Expect in-depth analyses, scientifically backed discussions, and new perspectives on this fascinating and potentially alarming phenomenon.

Registration & Participation

Q&A session

You have the opportunity to submit your questions in advance. We will compile and address them during the webinar.

Important: Participation is limited to 500 attendees. Registration will close once the maximum capacity is reached.

