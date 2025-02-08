The National ARM Exposes The Toxic Correlation Between Aerosol Disbursements & Covid 19 Vaccines

National ARM President David Meiswinkle, Esq released this video regarding the correlation of Geoengineering chemtrails polymer filaments that Clifford Carnicom termed Cross Domain Bacteria and our historical collaboration in showing the correlation between the roll out of the COVID19 bioweapons.

We know that these filaments are non biological self-assembly nanotechnology as has been shown by Dr Hildegarde Staninger in 2007:

Chemical Analysis Of Multiple Morgellon's Fibers From 2007 By Dr. Hildegarde Staninger Sheds Light On Current Advanced Nanomaterials Deployed Against Humanity Via COVID19 Shots And Geoengineering

Others, like the recent Swiss scientist group have investigated different aspects of that is being sprayed and found polyamide nano delivery mechanism of targeted toxic poisons.

Swiss Scientists File Criminal Complaint Against Authorities For Ignoring The Acute Danger Of Poisonous Nanotechnology Deployed Via Chemtrails

I just spoke with Dr Marvin Herndon today, a prominent scientist who together with Dr. Mark Whitehouse - former Medical Director for Public Health in Florida - published over 30 papers and 3 books on the chemical analysis of chemtrails which found toxic coal fly ash. You can find his work at Nuclear Planet

When diluted in water and analyzed coal fly ash revealed 38 elements, including Alumium, Barium, Strontium, Titanium, Silicone and other elements - many that have overlap with what also has been found the COVID19 bioweapons.

His research is extensive, and explained in 2018 the California wildfires and studies the decimation of many animal species. I will post the extensive resources at the end of this article. Their discovery of the UN treaty that allows weather modification for peaceful purposes by all countries of the world is also linked below. The United States must exit the United Nations ENMOD Treaty that sanctions this global warfare:

The ENMOD Treaty and the Sanctioned Assault on Agriculture and Human and Environmental Health

____________________________________________________________________________

Many different scientists have found extremely toxic substances sprayed via geoengineering operations, which cause an intentional destruction of all life on earth, including humans. We are entering the post human era of AI, humanoid robots, synthetic biology, cryptocurrency mining of body activity via RF frequencies emitted through our WBAN network, complete mind control and global surveillance through biometric data collection. We are in the 4th Industrial Revolution on steroids. With humans now having teaspoon amounts of hydrogel polymer plastics in their brain, to me as a medical doctor, there is no way humanity can survive this accelerated rate of nanoscale warfare. Hopefully we can bring people together from different backgrounds who may not name their discoveries in the same way, and who may think their research has the highest priority of importance. In my view none of that matters, for all of them have one conclusion and can agree on one thing - humanity and our world is being poisoned and we are in the last stages of a global planetary extinction event, that includes humans through toxic poisons of nanotechnological warfare.

If this one absolute binding truth of our current situation cannot bring us together in our efforts of survival and collaboration, mankind is doomed. This will not take many years, but is in our immediate future - all scientific investigations of the human blood, tissue and the explosion of life ending diseases like turbo cancers points to this. And anyone who is pushing AI mRNA cancer vaccines as the latest miracle cure, is just making money by causing the cancers in the first place with the self spreading COVID19 bioweapons. This of course is a longtime assured money making motto of Big Pharma, that now has gone full metaverse biosensing data collection route to bring in the Orwellian technocratic transhumanist future. The biotech military pharma complex once again created the problem and now have the cures - that will bring the last killshot in the name of health.

Will deranged Technocratic Human Beings in their perverse greedy quest for absolute power really succeed to destroy us all? What will your billions of dollars be good for if you have no more air to breathe and the planetary surface is destroyed? Or is that why you are escaping to the Ocean floor?

In my mind, every living person has to rally to bring an end to the Geoengineering spraying, the mRNA bioweapon platform and prohibit the deregulation of dangerous AI development that has promised to exterminate humans worldwide.

God help us all to come together and not succumb to Future Shock apathy.

Understanding Future Shock And After Shock - The Technocratic Prediction That Common Man Will No Longer Understand Reality Due To The Exponential Pace Of Technological Advances

