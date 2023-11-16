Same Self Replicating Nanotechnology Spheres Seen In C19 Unvaccinated Living Blood As In Deceased Embalmed C19 Vaccinated Blood With Rubbery Clots - What Will Humanity Do About This?
Image: Deceased blood with self replicating nanotechnology
I have shown my microscopy of embalmed blood of an individual who had died 8 months earlier with the long rubbery clots everyone that should be familiar with by now. They were featured in the documentary “Died Suddenly”.
The spheres that I filmed continue to replicate - and in the above image you …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.