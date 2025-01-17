Maria Crisler, CLS(NCA),MBA/HCM, Research Scientist who also works with Dr. Ed Group’s team, sent me this interesting analysis of snow in Wyoming. The particles seen with electron microscopy show the chemical components of Oxygen, Silicon in large amounts, Calcium, Sodium, Magnesium, Tungsten, Bromine, Aluminum, Stontium, Platinum, Carbon, Zirconium, Tellurium, Nitrogen, Tungsten, Phosphorus, Sulfur, Molybdenium and Radon - which is radioactive. When Uranium degrades it forms Radium and that degrades to Radon. Inhalation over time can lead to lung cancer.

Harald Kautz Vella published in 2013 a paper called “The Chemistry In Contrails”. Assessing the Impact of Aerosols from Jet Fuel Impurities, Additives and Classified Military Operations on Nature

It discussed the nanoparticles of Barium, Strontium and Titanium and how they work for solar radiation management but also the toxic effects it has.

(Ba, Srx) TiO3 nano-crystals are non-soluble and would thus accumulate both over the time and in the food chains. (Ba, Srx) TiO3 has piezoelectric properties, the highest optical refractivity of all minerals known and cancels out UV-light, which leads to outstanding effects within non-linear optical systems. When embedded in the plant tissue they very likely would affect plant growth by actively canceling out exactly the frequency of ultra weak bio-photons exchanged between the DNAs, which is responsible for cell division.

Additionally, these piezo-electric nano-crystals ionize when hit by terrestrial electromagnetic radiation. This should heavily interfere with the electric cell potential, making the plant vulnerable to the attacks of fungi. When found as mono-crystalline nano- particles, also Al2O3 has some outstanding optical qualities, as well as an “informational” impact on biological systems. Thus both (Ba, Srx) TiO3 and Al2O3 are reducing the ability of nature to self-organize. These three theoretical derived mechanisms would exactly mirror the effects observed with plants: retarded plant growth, death by fungus infections. Additionally, (Ba, Srx) TiO3 and Al2O3 nano-particles bio-accumulate in the food chain and show up in mammals and humans. Research has been found where they are suspected to play a key role in diseases related to the nervous system.

Maria did not find Barium or Titanium, but that does not mean it is not there. The EDX only measures that one particle, and a neighboring particle could have a different chemical composition. You would have to do many more measurements to have more data points. Silicon and Aluminum are used in nanosensor technology, as is platinum. Polymer need certain metal complexes to give them a start signal to self assemble, for example polyethylene glycol, which is found in patents for chemtrails as well as being used for lipid nanoparticle technology in the COVID19 bioweapons - start the polymerization process. Platinum is used in biosensor technology as is molybdenum sulfite for transistors in biosensors. Zirconium is also used for biosensors, and Tellurium is used for supercapacitators and biosensors. Electroactive metal tungsten is extensively used in electrochemical biosensors.

Carbon can be in form of Graphene, Carbon black or other forms like Graphite. We know that tons of Graphene are being sprayed in geoengineering operations, you can see here the update from Dane Wigington:

Nanoparticle Contamination Cover Up - Important Interview with Dane Wigington - 40 Million Tons of Metal Nanoparticles And Graphene Oxide Are Being Sprayed Worldwide - Humans Are Inhaling It

You can also hear him speak about it in our MUST SEE interview:

Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wigington – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 36

I have previously shown other analysis of rainwater by my colleagues:

. The Danger In The Air - Rainwater Analysis Research by Dr. Geanina Hagimă From Romania Shows Magnetic Nanoparticles And Filaments. Comparison To Clifford Carnicom's Rainwater Analysis

Maria herself is more concerned about the role of Platinum in catalysis of polystyrene - which is styrofoam but found also as a stealth nanoparticle in the Moderna patent. Maria wrote:

Platinum is often used as a catalyst in the production of polystyrene through the polymerization process. Specifically, in the production of styrene monomer (the building block of polystyrene), platinum-based catalysts are employed to facilitate the polymerization reaction. Here’s how it generally works:

1. Styrene Production: Styrene is typically produced from petrochemical feedstocks, like ethylbenzene, through a dehydrogenation process. Platinum catalysts are used in this stage to help facilitate the removal of hydrogen from ethylbenzene, forming styrene monomer. 2. Polymerization of Styrene: Once styrene is produced, it can be polymerized into polystyrene. The polymerization process often involves free-radical initiators, but platinum can also be involved in the polymerization reaction in some processes, such as in the production of high-quality polystyrene or specific grades like high-impact polystyrene (HIPS). 3. Role of Platinum: Platinum acts as a highly effective catalyst because of its ability to increase reaction rates without being consumed in the process. In some processes, it helps in controlling the reaction conditions (like temperature or pressure) and ensuring the production of polystyrene with the desired molecular weight and properties.

In summary, platinum is used to catalyze both the formation of styrene from ethylbenzene and, in some cases, the polymerization of styrene into polystyrene. The catalyst's efficiency ensures that the process is both economical and high-yield.

Polystyrene has been found in Dr Hildegarde Staningers research of Morgellon’s fibers.

Metals bioaccumulate in the human body and can cause inflammation, oxidative stress, accelerate all diseases of aging and cause cancer.

These findings should wake up people to finally become proactive and ban geoengineering operations. We are inhaling toxic metals, polymers and other substances with each breath. Its time with this new administration for the population to stand up and say no to being poisoned from the skies.

I highly recommend EDTA as a detoxification molecule, since it has affinity to all of these metals. You can see here how many toxic metals are excreted after 1500mg of IV EDTA.

Of course, EDTA can be taken orally and I recommend Global Healing. Vitamin C is also a Chelator. Both together inhibit nanoparticle self assembly and polymer growth.

Global Healing Ca EDTA