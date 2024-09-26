Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wigington – Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 36

Watch on rumble

In this episode, I speak with Dane Wigington about the global threat of geoengineering. We discuss the adverse health aspects of it, the threat to all of life and why humanity must stop these operations if we want to survive as a species.

This is a sobering conversation, and yet a necessary one. Dane’s call to action, that all of us can do our part to become aware and somehow influence and change the mind of those military and civilian men and women who are participating in genocide of humanity and our planet via these clandestine geoengineering weather warfare operations. Are these people still human, do they have a soul, and do they have any consideration for the future of their children? Or has evil taken a hold, and for a paycheck unfathomable destruction is being unleashed on this earth?

Those service men and women who fail to stand up, regardless the cost, and allow this to go on, have a great choice to make. Will they usher in total destruction of life or will they be the heroes that allow a new dawn and survival of the earth?

The clock is ticking and time is running out.

Dane Wigington is the executive producer for the ground breaking climate engineering documentary, "The Dimming". He has a background in solar energy and was a former employee of Bechtel Power Corporation. Dane was also a licensed contractor in California and Arizona.

His personal residence was featured in a cover article on the world’s largest renewable energy magazine, Home Power. He owns and manages a wildlife preserve next to Lake Shasta in Northern California.

Dane made the decision to focus all of his efforts, energy and resources on full time investigation of the geoengineering / solar radiation management issue when he began to lose very significant amounts of solar uptake due to ever-increasing solar obscuration / global dimming. This scenario was being caused from highly visible and ongoing jet aircraft spraying / aerosol dispersions. Dane also noted a significant and accelerating decline in overall forest health along with rapidly increasing UV radiation levels. These factors and others were catalysts that triggered Dane's testing and research into the geoengineering issue for the last two decades.

As the lead researcher for GeoengineeringWatch.org Dane has investigated all levels of geoengineering, solar radiation management and global ionosphere heater facilities like HAARP. Dane has appeared on an extensive number of interviews and films to explain the environmental dangers we face on a global level from the ongoing climate engineering assault.

Dane asked me to share these links:

