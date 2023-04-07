Self-Assembling NANO “Worms” FOOD, Blood & the UN-Vaxxed! Is it Being Sprayed In The Air? Interview on Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
It was a great pleasure to be interviewed by DeAnna Lorraine on her show “Shots Fired” on the Stew Peters Network. DeAnna Lorraine is a conservative who ran for election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 12th Congressional District (San Francisco) challenging Nancy Pelosi.
Here is our conversation:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.