“Shedding” – Understanding Self spreading vaccines in the Setting of Novel mRNA Technology
Discussing Observations and Sounding the Alarm - What is the Truth?
Since the rollout of the Covid19 shots, many people have seen and experienced unusual symptoms. The term “shedding” has been used a lot and fact checkers have supposedly debunked the idea, because there is no alive virus in the mRNA gene product.
In the conventional medical understanding, shedding has been found after vaccine administration in different …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.