Hypothesis: ultrasonography can document dynamic in vivo rouleaux formation due to mobile phone exposure

This case report shows rouleaux formation in a leg vein after cell phone exposure via ultrasound.

Image: COVID19 unvaccinated blood with polymer contamination after holding a cell phone. Magnification 200x. AM Medical.



Abstract:

Carrying a cellphone against the body has become commonplace in our world replete with smartphones. Acute and chronic health effects caused by these devices emitting radiofrequency radiation from multiple antennas have not been well evaluated. In this study, the popliteal vein of a healthy volunteer was imaged with ultrasonography prior to and following the placement of an idle, but active smartphone against her knee for 5 min. Pre-exposure longitudinal sonographic images demonstrate a normal anechoic lumen to the popliteal vein. Images obtained 5 min after direct skin exposure to the smartphone demonstrate a dramatic change in the acoustic appearance of the vessel. The interior of the vessel became coarsely hypoechoic with sluggish flow seen in real-time images, a typical sonographic appearance for rouleaux formation. A follow up examination performed 5 min after the subject walked around yielded continued rouleaux formation in the popliteal vein, albeit less dramatic than that observed immediately post exposure. This revolutionary in vivo method to assess radiofrequency radiation induced rouleaux formation should be further pursued in the general population to determine its prevalence and if its occurrence provides a unique biomarker of exposure that may predict morbidity.

Introduction

Researchers have reported red blood cell (RBC) aggregation, referred to as rouleaux formation, in people who have been recently exposed to electromagnetic fields and radiofrequency radiation. To date, the static technique of live blood cell analysis utilizing dark-field microscopy has been the method of choice to evaluate this phenomenon. Because this in vitro analysis may be compromised by artifact from imperfect technique, we sought to produce a novel and innovative approach to this question by devising a noninvasive, in vivo method for assessing the presence of rouleaux formation. Diagnostic ultrasound has been the preferred modality for evaluating the blood flow pattern in veins for decades. Although studies are often performed to assess for deep venous thrombosis or venous insufficiency, the presence of rouleaux formation can be readily observed. We hypothesize that ultrasonography provides a simple, non-invasive in vivo diagnostic tool to detect the presence of rouleaux formation in individuals following exposure to radiofrequency radiation.

Method

We performed a series of studies on a 62-year-old asymptomatic healthy female volunteer with no history of allergy, blood disorder, or systemic disease. The volunteer is not on any medication and her only remarkable medical history is having received a pneumococcal vaccine for a lack of pneumococcal antibodies during the previous year. She had no available blood work. The subject was placed on a gurney and draped with her leg exposed. A GE Logic E10 ultrasound machine was utilized with an L2–9 linear probe to image the popliteal fossa. The machine has auto focus and time-gain compensation (TGCs) on a touch screen menu, which can be adjusted by the sonographer to optimize images. A senior ultrasonographer with over 25 years of experience performing vascular ultrasound identified the popliteal vein and obtained cine longitudinal images to confirm the vessel lumen was anechoic (Figure 1). Immediately following, an Apple iPhone XR smartphone operating on the AT&T mobile network was placed on the popliteal fossa for 5 min. The phone's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular data antennas were all turned on, but the phone was otherwise inactive and idle. No calls or text messages were received during the 5-min time interval. Note however that even when a phone is not being used to make a call or send a text, devices continually update apps that require uploading and downloading from cellular networks. Following exposure, the subject's popliteal vein was reimaged (Figure 2). No changes were made in between the two scans on the ultrasound consol. Specifically, there was no adjustment to the total gain or TGCs that could cause a change in apparent echogenicity of the popliteal structures as compared to pre-exposure images. A post exposure cine loop demonstrates abnormal heterogeneous, predominately hypoechoic material sluggishly moving to and fro within the popliteal vein and nearby tributaries. The sonographic appearance is typical for rouleaux formation, named for the histologic appearance of red blood cells when they are stacked upon one another, resembling a stack of coins. The subject experienced no symptoms.

The subject walked for 5 min after the second scan to see if the rouleaux formation would dissipate with exercise and then reimaged a 3rd time. The final imaging cine loop (10 min after exposure) demonstrate continued rouleaux formation, but the conspicuity of the aggregates had diminished as compared to the immediate post exposure images (Figure 3). Two months after the initial study was performed, the subject returned to the ultrasound department and was reimaged utilizing the same protocol. Pre-exposure images demonstrated a normal anechoic lumen in the popliteal vein. Images obtained 5 min after cell phone exposure to the popliteal fossa again produced rouleaux formation, confirming reproducibility of the initial observation. The subject returned 6 weeks later for a third and final assessment. During this imaging session, grey scale and duplex doppler pre-exposure images of the right and left popliteal vein were taken with the subject supine and also while standing. The pre-exposure images demonstrated a normal anechoic lumen to the popliteal veins in both lower extremities. An Apple iPhone 16 plus was then placed against the right popliteal fossa for 5 min. Following, images of the right and left popliteal veins were then obtained with the subject supine and standing. Post exposure images demonstrate rouleaux formation in both lower extremities.

