The Dangers of EMF Radiation - Conversation With World Expert In EMF Radiation Professor Dr. Olle Johansson - Truth, Science and Spirit: Episode 20

Watch on Rumble

Watch on Clouthub at 3pm PST

In this episode, I discuss with world renown expert in EMF radiation Professor Olle Johansson the dangers of EMF radiation to human health. The professor explains the political landscape that prevents research of the dangers of 5G and yet the overwhelming evidence that already exists. He also discusses how he tested many EMF protection devices marketed globally and found that they do not work. This is important information as we need to shield ourselves appropriately from radiation if we want to diminish effects on self-assembly nanotechnology. Do not miss this important discussion! Please support Dr. Johansson’s research here - Research Radiation /.

Olle Johansson, associate professor at the Karolinska Institute (retired Nov 2017, still active), Department of Neuroscience, and head of The Experimental Dermatology Unit, has a long background in the neurosciences and has coauthored – together with his supervisor professor Tomas Hökfelt and many others, including Nobel Laureates – up to the presentation of his doctoral thesis 143 original papers, reviews, book chapters and conference abstracts, a publication record hard to beat! His doctoral thesis at the Karolinska Institute was entitled ”Peptide Neurons in the Central and Peripheral Nervous System. Light and Electron Microscopic Studies”.

Olle Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses, symposia and meetings as an invited speaker, and with free contributions and as an invited ’observer’ at an additional 200. His studies have been widely recognized in the public media, including newspapers, radio and TV as well as on the Internet, both nationally as well as internationally, and he is a regular interview guest in magazines, journals, tabloids and newspapers, as well as in radio shows, TV programmes and in the Internet-based news blogs and websites.

Olle Johansson is a world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects. Among many achievements he coined the term ”screen dermatitis” which later on was developed into the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity which recognition mainly is due to his work. He has also been a guest professor as well as adjunct professor in basic and clinical neuroscience at the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.

His research group continues to investigate adverse health effects of modern, man-made, artificial electromagnetic fields as well as the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. The very early introduction of the clinical term “screen dermatitis” was done to explain the cutaneous damages that developed in the late 1970s when office workers, first mostly women, began to be placed in front of computer monitors. Olle Johansson then called for action along lines of occupational medicine, biophysics and biochemistry, as well as neuroscience and experimental dermatology. The working hypothesis early became that persons with the impairment electrohypersensitivity react in a cellularly correct way to the electromagnetic radiation, maybe in concert with chemical emissions such as plastic components, flame retardants, etc., in a highly specific way and with a completely correct avoidance reaction — just as you would do if you had been exposed to e.g. sun rays, X-rays, radioactivity or chemical odors.

Nowadays, electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is in Sweden an officially fully recognized functional impairment (i.e., it is not regarded as a disease). Survey studies show that somewhere between 230,000-290,000 Swedish men and women—out of a population of 10,000,000—report a variety of symptoms when being in contact with electromagnetic field sources. To this, one should also add all the current issues regarding the bigger picture: the health effects of electromagnetic fields on the general population, including memory, concentration and learning difficulties, neurological damage and cancer, immune system impairments, fertility issues, as well as impacts on other animals, plants and bacteria.

Olle Johansson and his collaborators have, in addition, worked in great depth in areas such as skin diseases, cancer, child delivery, female urine incontinence, oral mucosa diseases, brain and spinal cord morphology, synaptology and chemical transmission, peripheral nervous system-related issues, cardiac function, skeletal muscle function and disease, and connective tissue ripening phenomena.

He has published more than 600 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the fields of basic and applied neuroscience, dermatoscience, epidemiology, and biophysiology. He has received a number of awards, including the Nokia Consumer Electronics Award, The Grand Environment Award of the Cancer and Allergy Foundation, the SIF Award, Tandvårdsskadeförbundets Pris, and many more.

Olle Johansson is – or has been – a member of, i.a., The European Neuroscience Association (ENA), The European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR), IBAS Users of Scandinavia (IBUS), The International Brain Research Organization (IBRO), The International Society for Stereology (ISS), The New York Academy of Sciences, The Royal Microscopical Society (RMS), Scandinavian Society for Electron Microscopy (SCANDEM), The Skin Pharmacology Society (SPS), Society for Neuroscience, Svenska Fysiologföreningen, Svenska Intressegruppen för Grafisk Databehandling (SIGRAD), Svenska Läkaresällskapet, and the Svenska Sällskapet för Automatiserad Bildanalys (SSAB).

Olle Johansson has ongoing international scientific collaborations with, i.a., Japan, Belgium, Australia, Brasil, India, Uruguay, Serbia, Germany and USA.

For full bibliography of publications: Professor Olle Johansson