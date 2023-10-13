Solutions For The End Times Book Available Now - Contributions from Pastor McCloud, Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Celeste Solum and more...
Click here to purchase: Solutions for the End Times
I was asked to write a chapter in the Solutions for the End Times book. I had told Pastor Caspar McCloud that I am not religious, but he felt that my research is helpful to people. Despite my different spiritual views he has embraced me as a sister fighting in this war with the greatest kindness and sup…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.