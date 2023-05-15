Synthetic Biology Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) NIR Fingerprint Match Found In Human Blood - Hydrogel Signatures Identified - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD In Conjunction with Clifford Carnicom
Image: Cumulative NIR spectra Red: CDB Electrochemical Isolate Fingerprint. Black: Average NIR C19 Vaccinated Blood. Blue: C19 Unvaccinated Blood
In this report, we continue to describe our research findings. Several important sequential scientific steps have fallen into place. In previous articles we have described the means of transforming blood via ex…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.