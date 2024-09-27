Dr. Ana Mihalcea is Back To Break Down THE ANTIDOTE
I was back with Silk to share my recent research studies on the Pfizer BioNTech vials.
I explain about the Replicon injections and how the lipid nanoparticles that self assemble to these microscopic structures that we can see under the Darkfield microscope - they themselves are part of the self replicating mechanism.
Nanoparticles SELF ASSEMBLE to larger structures that can be seen very well, as I and other people have shown them for three years.
You can read this for yourself in Karen Kingston’s excerpt of the Moderna patent.
When the blood is visibly cleared of this technology and the rubbery clot formation inhibited when drawn blood is left to stand for four hours, the effects can be easily seen.
This is the Calcium Disodium EDTA, Methylene Blue and electrical and nutritional support I recommend.
Um hmm, you know thats right!
I was hoping she should get on Silk's show again, shes great.
I like to see shows where people get appropriately Disturbed when they discover what is happening to people now.
Thats way better than the ones where they just dismiss it or dont react or act like its only happening to those Other people out there somewhere.
Those always make me think "Do they Really understand the importance what she just said?"
Because for over 3 years now I have thought a technobioweapon that sheds from the people who Took it to the people who did Not and which imparts almost all of the same health effects via shedding as by direct injection, is the Most Important Thing on Earth for the unvaxxed.
Thats not even getting into the magnetism like phenomenon that disregards the previously known conventional laws of physics on our planet as we Used to know them but meh, that horse is dead so I will let it lie.
Although if you have discovered you have the magnetism like phenomenon though, I would strongly warn against going to the doctor and letting them give you any high energy scans like MRI or X-Ray or CT. It is quite possible that is Immediately Causing turbocancer to develop.
So its always good to see at least Some people agree on the massive danger to our species but I cant wait to watch this interview later after I'm off work.
Try the EDTA and Vitamin C folks, if you take it right it works better than anything else I have found, even with the cheapest pure Vitamin C crystals and the cheapest oral EDTA.
And as Always, thanks for all you do, Dr Ana.
Also here is some relevant news I was reading...
Bill to take away Big Pharma protections
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/rep-gosar-introduces-groundbreaking-bill-end-big-pharmas/
One of the CDC censorship dashboards.... Notice in the screenshot, everything they want to censor here is shedding related.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/revealed-big-brothers-facebook-censorship-dashboard
ALSO.... Most people paid no attention but AFL got a 289 page FOIA request doc dump a year or two ago from the very beginning of the censorship campaign in 2020... back when GovTech were first setting up the communication channels and work groups and chatrooms, and the government gave them all Specific examples of accounts and claims they wanted censored.
Every Single ONE of those 'claims' Was and Is True. Made in a lab, fertility issues, shedding, the magnetism, and a few others but don't take my word for it, look it up. THEY ARE ALL TRUE.
I dont think even AFL knows what they have in that document, since no one else ever brings it up.
Based on Ana's previous posts, I have also devised an antidote, possibly the only one:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/there-is-a-cure-for-all-but-its-not
What about all those "vaccines" coming in from poetically-versatile sources that have been around for over two years openly? (and most likely have been around a lot longer)
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations
Since the end of May, 2023, even food can be laced with "vaccines":
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/save-the-animals
Still, "vaccines" are only a tiny part of the globalist project that is nearing its end:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-long-trip-to-global-control-is