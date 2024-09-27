Dr. Ana Mihalcea is Back To Break Down THE ANTIDOTE

I was back with Silk to share my recent research studies on the Pfizer BioNTech vials.

I explain about the Replicon injections and how the lipid nanoparticles that self assemble to these microscopic structures that we can see under the Darkfield microscope - they themselves are part of the self replicating mechanism.

Nanoparticles SELF ASSEMBLE to larger structures that can be seen very well, as I and other people have shown them for three years.

You can read this for yourself in Karen Kingston’s excerpt of the Moderna patent.

When the blood is visibly cleared of this technology and the rubbery clot formation inhibited when drawn blood is left to stand for four hours, the effects can be easily seen.

This is the Calcium Disodium EDTA, Methylene Blue and electrical and nutritional support I recommend.

Calcium DiSodium EDTA

Methylene Blue

Dr Tennant's Restore