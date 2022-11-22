The Expose: Flashback: Charles Lieber’s Liquid Computing - Now Look at Self Assembly Nanotechnology That Has Been Around Since 2001
The Expose has done a magnificent job reporting on the worldwide findings on self assembly nanotechnology that researchers around the world have documented. For those critics who do not want to acknowledge these findings a review of nanotechnology science is important. I am reposting this important article.
I also ask that those who still question our f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.