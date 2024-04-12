The future of health and the survival of the human species

In this interview, I discuss with Tammy Cuthberg Garcia my research. I have said all along, that the technology we are seeing is far advanced to current public knowledge, and I have extensively posted about its military background. In a silent but insidious way, the human species and the survival of our biosphere is encountering an extinction level event. Doing what we can to detoxify is important.

At some point, we, “the deplorable many” might get tired of a handful of self appointed satanic pedophile technocrats poisening our air, food, water and medications to depopulate billions of us.

Hopefully that day comes soon.

Here is the link to Tammy's substack.

