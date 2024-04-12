The future of health and the survival of the human species
In this interview, I discuss with Tammy Cuthberg Garcia my research. I have said all along, that the technology we are seeing is far advanced to current public knowledge, and I have extensively posted about its military background. In a silent but insidious way, the human species and the survival of our biosphere is encountering an extinction level event. Doing what we can to detoxify is important.
At some point, we, “the deplorable many” might get tired of a handful of self appointed satanic pedophile technocrats poisening our air, food, water and medications to depopulate billions of us.
Hopefully that day comes soon.
Here is the link to Tammy’s substack.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
.
Medicine Is Not A Science.
It’s A Business.
Your Only Job
Is To Make It Too Costly
For Them. To Kill You.
Either Get That.
Or They Get You.
.
"technology we are seeing is far advanced to current public knowledge, and I have extensively posted about its military background. In a silent but insidious way, the human species and the survival of our biosphere is encountering an extinction level event. Doing what we can to detoxify is important."
Absolutely agree.
You address a lack of public education...
And the laziness of people to exercise...
Together with the use of processed food and lack of cooking skills across the board...
The Human Body needs exercise and the Human Mind needs a sound body to thrive.
As a Martial Artist I agree on that.
For beginners I recommend Falun Dafa Exercises.... ZEN.. and ZEN breathing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5o-e5VMVlsY