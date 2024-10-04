Replicon Agenda; Another Dose Of Bioterrorism?

In this interview with Dr. Bill Lionberger we discuss the roll out of Replicon mRNA injections in Japan and how that affects the world. I discuss RNA machines and how the delivery of replicons can happen via virus like particles or liposomal carriers, which I have already filmed in the COVID19 injections and embalmed blood are self replicating. Uncontrolled self replicating nanotechnology is a danger to all humanity.

Lisa McGee discusses her research into the connection to HHS and digitized pathogen platform with IP address stored by the department of energy.