Torsion Spectroscopy Of C19 Vaccinated Deceased Clots By Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak - Confirms Prion Like Protein That Cannot Be Dissolved With Conventional Blood Thinners
Fig. 1. Photos of clots from Blood Clot Analysis From Deceased Individual C19 Injected
I am so honored to publish this original research by the brilliant Dr. Diana Wojtkowiak . She has a master’s in chemistry and a doctorate in molecular biology. For twenty years she has conducted research in molecular biology and biotechnology. I was introduced to her a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.