"Toward a Post-human World" - Video Produced by Patrick Wood Warns Of Our Post Human Future and New "Beautiful Souls" Music Video By David Ralle About Human Technocratic Enslavement
Patrick Wood sent me his excellent new 4 minute video. It raises the alarm about technocracy, synthetic biology, the COVID19 bioweapons as the modality of changing humanity towards the post human world. Please download the video and share on your platforms everywhere - we must raise awareness! You can find the video here: Toward a Post-human World
You can find my interview with Patrick Wood here and I highly recommend ALL OF HIS BOOKS. I have read them all. You can find his substack here: Patrick Wood Substack
Another freedom warrior and one of my Substack subscribers - musician David Ralle - sent me this music video he made of our current human situation - he kindly said I inspired his work. I am grateful that he brings attention to Geoengineering and how the human blood is being affected. Please support David and share his video:
WE ARE THE RESISTANCE! Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Very sad, but poisoning the entire planet, air, food, water, leads to no life, which is the goal. The ones in charge who think they are so smart ( evil actually) do not see the whole picture.But we must continue fighting for life & helping those around us. ♥️
Could the cyber truck attack be a way of them signalling to us a cyber-terror attack is coming?
Elon certainly knows how to ride the emotional wave:
https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/asheville
Thank you for the wonderful video Patrick.