Share post
Technocracy And Transhumanism - Conversation With Patrick Wood - Truth, Science and Spirit Episode 19

Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
May 09, 2024
Transcript

In this episode, world renown expert on Technocracy Patrick Wood and I discuss the history of Technocracy, the Trilateral Commission, Transhumanism, and the current global warfare against humanity. His revelations about the interconnected web between academia, politics, corporate industry are shocking and eye opening. Hear it from the world expert himself!

Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy.

He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton. He also wrote “The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism” and “Technocracy The Hard Road to World Order”. Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale. An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Smart Growth and in education, the widespread adoption of Common Core State Standards.

Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.

He is the editor in chief of Technocracy News, he also is the founder of Citizens for Free Speech. He writes on Substack as well:

Patrick Wood's The Quickening Report

The nature of Technocracy is insidious. Since 1930s, it has been encased in its own simulacrum; as it moves forward, the simulacrum spreads, enveloping everybody and anything in its path.

I highly recommend his books for everyone:

