GAO report immersive technologies

The technological progress envisioned by the 4th Industrial Revolution and Great Reset is happening all around us and is being actively embraced by the US government. Metaverse technology of augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality are sweeping across the government and public sector. The video gaming industry is the introduction for our children to start this addictive behavior living in virtual realities. Whatever we engage visually and experimentally modifies our neural networks and programs the brain. The release of neurotransmitters while engaging these virtual domain experiences can entice people through chemical addition more and more into the virtual metaverse. This then is where “You will own nothing and you will be happy” - the famous WEF quote. You will be happy because your neurotransmitters will give you any high you want and in that world you can have breakfast in Paris and be in Thailand at the beach for lunch. Disappearing in the virtual world, the transhumanist sheep of the world get to waste away in the unreal digital dystopia in smart cities while the Billionaire Oligarchs get to enjoy the remaining natural resources of this earth. The self assembly nanotechnology in humanities blood is key to this biodigital convergence.

I have posted the Canadian biodigital convergence plans.

and there are the European Union Transhuman plans:

Also remember the longterm plans of Silicon Valley CEO’s like Steve Hoffman and the discussion around the sentient world simulation, development of the digital twin and the use of virtual reality, mixed reality to create the metaverse and shared lives - with the complete loss of individual free will since all are assimilated in the Cybernetic Hive mind - the borg - hence the new species, homo borgensis.

The United States is not far behind to implementing such technologies. This report explains that for “training purposes” virtual environments have been used in the post COVID era - the great Reset towards the 4th Industrial Revolution or biodigital convergence.

Health and human services are top on the list of use:

We are currently in the biodigital convergence of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The US Government is an avid implementer of these principles including metaverse Artificial Intelligence technologies that further the drive towards a Transhuman and post human world. All technology comes with a price. The plan to use self assembly nanoparticles to create virtual reality neurons in your brain for mixed reality experience is already in the making. That, dear readers, is the HACKING OF THE HUMAN SOUL. For when AI thinks for you, you are disconnected from God, and have become part of Cyber Satan Cybernetic Hive Mind.

As technological advances progress with lightening speed, we are dizzied by the frenzy of change that we have long awaited with numerous executive orders. It can be challenging to keep up with all the information stream and it is so easy to view some changes as good or label them as bad. Fact is - in times of change, when the old is done away an enormous amount of energy is released - the process of metamorphosis from the old to the new is creating CHAOS.

The momentum of that chaos energy also allows unprecedented possibilities to mold our future, to be participants in the metamorphosis of change in which we are literally quantum jumping in states of existence.

It seems like I am reporting much from a negative perspective, but this is not so. If you consider that the self assembling nanotechnology truth continues to be suppressed while ravaging the bodies of humanity, taking diligent precautions seems prudent, for if you want to survive these exciting times as a natural human you have to be prepared physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

Logical steps for self protection include getting out of the matrix, meaning leaving smart cities, growing your own food, having your own clean water, getting away from any smart appliances that can surveil you or be used as a weapon against you, finding alternative health practitioners who do not use pharmaceutical poison on people and using daily detoxification with antidotes like EDTA and Vitamin C and much more as I have outlined in numerous articles in my substack and in my Transhuman book Vol 2. In essence, it is becoming an alternative civilization of natural non augmented humans. Those who deny the biodigital convergence and the truth of self assembly nanotechnology are likely to already be or become assimilated in the control grid. For those people who want to keep their soul and free will, like myself, those are the prudent steps to protect our own beingness as a natural divine human. We continue to be informed, participate in the conversation to help others understand the underlying currents of information flow, much of which is tainted by psychological warfare disinformation. Taking more of an observer position can help you not get caught in the frenzy of opinions, biases and interpretations of events. Keeping our own intentions towards the highest possible outcome is also important.

COMPLACENCY is a disease of the spirit. Much encouraged by the former ideologies of “watch the show and eat your popcorn, some imaginary white hat will save you”, the notion of SELF RESPONSIBILITY should arise in the maturing of non augmented human consciousness. This means sovereignty rather than someone taking care of you, participation in the public discussions rather then sitting back and allowing others to govern us who have sold out to the technocratic oligarchs.

Study, study, study, learn, learn, learn, do, do, do. Evolve yourself. Make sure your hard held opinions are based on fact, not some fabricated belief system. Have the courage to question what you think you know. Participate by evolving your own consciousness and then using that internally generated light to change your world around you.

These are exciting times. I love CHAOS.