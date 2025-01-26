US Government Accountability Office Report: AI IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGIES Most Civilian Agencies Are Using or Plan to Use Augmented Reality +Virtual Reality. Health & Human Services Is A Top User
GAO report immersive technologies
The technological progress envisioned by the 4th Industrial Revolution and Great Reset is happening all around us and is being actively embraced by the US government. Metaverse technology of augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality are sweeping across the government and public sector. The video gaming industry is the introduction for our children to start this addictive behavior living in virtual realities. Whatever we engage visually and experimentally modifies our neural networks and programs the brain. The release of neurotransmitters while engaging these virtual domain experiences can entice people through chemical addition more and more into the virtual metaverse. This then is where “You will own nothing and you will be happy” - the famous WEF quote. You will be happy because your neurotransmitters will give you any high you want and in that world you can have breakfast in Paris and be in Thailand at the beach for lunch. Disappearing in the virtual world, the transhumanist sheep of the world get to waste away in the unreal digital dystopia in smart cities while the Billionaire Oligarchs get to enjoy the remaining natural resources of this earth. The self assembly nanotechnology in humanities blood is key to this biodigital convergence.
I have posted the Canadian biodigital convergence plans.
Canada's Policy Horizons For The Biodigital Convergence And 2025 Is The Tipping Point For Klaus Schwab's 4th Industrial Revolution That Changes What It Is To Be Human
and there are the European Union Transhuman plans:
"Shape The Future" European Commission Transhumanistic Plan Presentation - Its Happening NOW
Also remember the longterm plans of Silicon Valley CEO’s like Steve Hoffman and the discussion around the sentient world simulation, development of the digital twin and the use of virtual reality, mixed reality to create the metaverse and shared lives - with the complete loss of individual free will since all are assimilated in the Cybernetic Hive mind - the borg - hence the new species, homo borgensis.
The United States is not far behind to implementing such technologies. This report explains that for “training purposes” virtual environments have been used in the post COVID era - the great Reset towards the 4th Industrial Revolution or biodigital convergence.
Health and human services are top on the list of use:
We are currently in the biodigital convergence of the 4th Industrial Revolution. The US Government is an avid implementer of these principles including metaverse Artificial Intelligence technologies that further the drive towards a Transhuman and post human world. All technology comes with a price. The plan to use self assembly nanoparticles to create virtual reality neurons in your brain for mixed reality experience is already in the making. That, dear readers, is the HACKING OF THE HUMAN SOUL. For when AI thinks for you, you are disconnected from God, and have become part of Cyber Satan Cybernetic Hive Mind.
Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking
The Battlespace Of Our Mind And The Soul Connection - Review Of Intelligence Agency Research Into The "Paranormal"
Interview on KRSE Podcast - Militarized Nanotechnology Warfare, The Soul and Free Will, Alien Agenda And The Future Of Humanity
As technological advances progress with lightening speed, we are dizzied by the frenzy of change that we have long awaited with numerous executive orders. It can be challenging to keep up with all the information stream and it is so easy to view some changes as good or label them as bad. Fact is - in times of change, when the old is done away an enormous amount of energy is released - the process of metamorphosis from the old to the new is creating CHAOS.
The momentum of that chaos energy also allows unprecedented possibilities to mold our future, to be participants in the metamorphosis of change in which we are literally quantum jumping in states of existence.
It seems like I am reporting much from a negative perspective, but this is not so. If you consider that the self assembling nanotechnology truth continues to be suppressed while ravaging the bodies of humanity, taking diligent precautions seems prudent, for if you want to survive these exciting times as a natural human you have to be prepared physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
Logical steps for self protection include getting out of the matrix, meaning leaving smart cities, growing your own food, having your own clean water, getting away from any smart appliances that can surveil you or be used as a weapon against you, finding alternative health practitioners who do not use pharmaceutical poison on people and using daily detoxification with antidotes like EDTA and Vitamin C and much more as I have outlined in numerous articles in my substack and in my Transhuman book Vol 2. In essence, it is becoming an alternative civilization of natural non augmented humans. Those who deny the biodigital convergence and the truth of self assembly nanotechnology are likely to already be or become assimilated in the control grid. For those people who want to keep their soul and free will, like myself, those are the prudent steps to protect our own beingness as a natural divine human. We continue to be informed, participate in the conversation to help others understand the underlying currents of information flow, much of which is tainted by psychological warfare disinformation. Taking more of an observer position can help you not get caught in the frenzy of opinions, biases and interpretations of events. Keeping our own intentions towards the highest possible outcome is also important.
COMPLACENCY is a disease of the spirit. Much encouraged by the former ideologies of “watch the show and eat your popcorn, some imaginary white hat will save you”, the notion of SELF RESPONSIBILITY should arise in the maturing of non augmented human consciousness. This means sovereignty rather than someone taking care of you, participation in the public discussions rather then sitting back and allowing others to govern us who have sold out to the technocratic oligarchs.
Study, study, study, learn, learn, learn, do, do, do. Evolve yourself. Make sure your hard held opinions are based on fact, not some fabricated belief system. Have the courage to question what you think you know. Participate by evolving your own consciousness and then using that internally generated light to change your world around you.
These are exciting times. I love CHAOS.
My first bit of advice is to meditate for 10-20 minutes a day and dissociate yourself from all the distractions. You need to get centered at least once a day. My second bit of advice is to prepare for a Revolution . . . because it is coming. Since 911 we have been forced into a surveillance state and AI will make it much worse. Do we need AI? Possibly for the military. But do you need AI to tell you fluoride, PFAS, Endocrine Disruptors in the water supply is bad? Do you need AI to tell you that the polarization of wealth is historically unprecedented? Do you need AI to tell you that our younger generations may never be able to buy a home? AI won't tell you any real solutions because it is biased to the whims of those that created the AI model. Trust your gut. Trust what you actually see in the world. And then do something about it.
Is Trumps support for Stargate AI and mRNA injections a betrayal of the American People?
Just about everyone that commented on this article (below) are very suspicious of Trump's intentions
Will Trump herald in a Golden Age or a Golden Shower? Who is really going to pay the 500 Billion? How will the investment benefit the working class vs the Tech Oligarchs? Will it lead to a greater or lesser polarization of wealth? What happens to the worker when the combination of AI, Robots and Quantum computing erases 50% of the remaining jobs in the next 20 years? The polarization of wealth has increased over the last 50 years. How is Trump going to reverse that while supporting AI which will likely cause even more polarization of wealth. Trust but verify?
By the way mRNA technologies should never be forced upon the public as happened in 2021 during the plandemic? Sorry but I don't trust Trump on AI or mRNA injections which he supports. I'm beginning to think the American People are soon going to get a Golden Shower and not a Golden Era. Convince me that I am wrong. Also what is he going to do about Lahaina, the LA Fires, N. Carolina. Is he going to allow the displacement of the people of N. Carolina to mine Lithium. Is he going to allow LA to be turned into a Smart City? Is he going to investigate the use of Geoengineering to push people out of their homes?
[Updated 01/21/2025@4PM EST] Please share widely. This is a very comprehensive analysis of the LA Fires. The LA Fires are said to be the most destructive fires in California's history, destroying over 12,000 homes and causing nearly 300 billion in damage. And as of this essay the fires are not contained and heavy winds are expected to increase in the next few days There is no doubt that 100 mile/hour Santa Ana winds, flying cinders and extreme drought conditions were a significant cause of the fires. But the primary cause was the lack of forest and water management. In addition I have concerns that geoengineering, DEWs, Smart Meters and other technologies may have also been employed.
Each article Dr. Ana writes and posts is always empoweriing, primarily because in spite of all the negative stuff "they" want to do to us, she has solutions. BUT we cannot sit around and wait for help, as it's up to us to assess all the potential helps and pick and choose which ones, or all of them, that we can try. It is truly astonishing to see how quickly world governments, including Canada seem to be embracing the technologies meant to seal our doom! But Dr. Ana is right that we need to study, learn, and study more and learn more. I have a notebook in which I continue to add information from her posts, particularly the "healing remedies" she includes in her TransHuman Volume II book.
If my/our view of the future is correct, there may be pockets of humans who have shunned the nanotech, Smart Cities, Smart Cars, SmartPhones, Smart Appliances, and importantly the conventional medical system. These people will have found a way to survive based on growing food, foraging food, and after a stormy and turbulent transition period, they may even have found a way to survive!
One important thing we might need to do is learn as much as possible about all forms of healing that lie outside mainstream medicine. Find herbalists, acupuncturists, old-time chiropractors, sound healers, energy healers, and others who can guide us into good health or at least improved health.
We have a lot of work to do, but it beats being enslaved forever as batteries for the evil ones.