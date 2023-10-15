"Vaccine" Microscopy By Dr. Geanina Hagima In Romania: Comirnaty Omicron B4-5 Shows Micro bots, Quantum Dots And Hydrogel Filament Development
In this post, I am sharing further microscopy by my colleague Dr. Geanina Hagima from Romania. In the video above of Comirnaty B4-5 Omicron, you can see the classic spherical construction site. We have seen this in other Pfizer C19 shots and I regularly film this in the blood of the C19 unvaccinated - via shedding and environmental contamination. This i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.