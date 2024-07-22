I received an email from weapons expert Mark Steele explaining that he now confirmed the Directed Energy Weapons in London as part of the smart city grid. These are the images received from him.

Here is the email from Mark:

“These are the ULEZ weapons for the 15 Min digital city agenda - We have now confirmed these to be Class 4 lasers. X 24 laser diodes in each laser Gun head. This is not a camera as we have been told but a Direct Energy weapon deployment across London. It has a high speed Modem manufactured in China for THALES operating platform is Microsoft Azure Lockheed Martin 5G MIL Cloud operating platform.

Confirms the planned murder of a civilian population plan.”

Here is the response.

If you have not seen my interview with Mark Steele, he explains how the metamaterials in the COVID bioweapons interact with 5G and how the smart cities are prisons that are used for total surveillance civilians and are fully weaponized as he now confirms. The self assembly nanotechnology allows total surveillance and control and the metals in the shots enhance facial recognition satellite technology.