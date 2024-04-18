Breaking News Interview: Warfare Against Humanity - Conversation With Weapons Expert Mark Steele - Truth, Science And Spirit, Episode 16

Watch on Clouthub:

Watch on rumble:

This is an interview you do not want to miss. Everyone in the world needs to see this.

I have the great pleasure to discuss with Mark Steele the C19 bioweapons and how the nanotechnology in them interfaces with the technological military battlefield worldwide. His viewpoints and information about the currently ongoing warfare against humanity are immense. He explains how all of the smart devices, smart car electronics, smart refrigerators in conjunction with the 5G kill grid and the nanotechnological metamaterials in people’s bodies as I have found in their blood can be used to exterminate humanity. Hence knowledge about this topic and taking precautions is important.

I have quoted Mark’s work for a couple years now, and I was so excited to be able to discuss with him the purpose of the metals the shots, the depopulation agenda, the battlefield applications of this technology. This is why I quote so much of the military literature - because in this context everything I am seeing makes sense. We are under siege.

If you have not kept up with Ray Kurzweil, his new book - “When Humanity fuses with Artificial Intelligence” is coming out in June 2024. This is the real technocratic satanic agenda. I am still warning people and hoping that they will wake up. AI is not our friend.

Few people in the world understand the technicality of this war as specific as Mark Steele does. Please support our efforts, share this video far and wide. People need to understand this and break through their denial. We are at WAR!

Mark Steele has been an outspoken activist explaining to the world the dangers of 5 G, nanotechnology, and the use of metals for military purposes. Mark has created “Save Us Now” - which is the all new Political Movement that will counter the collusion and crony institutions and systems undermining our freedom the rule of law, democracy and the peace of the United Kingdom. You can find his website at https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/.

__________________________________________________________________________

I would like to send a HUGE THANK YOU to the UK Expose for writing about my research today and Greg Reese who also mentioned this topic - I truly believe if people learn about this we can fight it and find solutions together. We can make a difference for the future of our species, the survival of our children as free divine human beings. I am very, very grateful and humbly appreciative that these brave journalists cover this important knowledge.

UK Expose:

AI Transformation Of Humanity – Nano and Micro Robots In Jabbed & Unjabbed Human Blood – ‘There Are Solutions…’

Reese Reports – Nanobots That Release Toxins And Harvest Energy From the Body.

Greg Reese:

Nanobots That Release Toxins And Harvest Energy From the Body Humans being turned into batteries to fuel digital A.I. prison

To get the metals out of your body:

Medfive EDTA Detox

Chlorophyll also is very helpful for detoxification and to help with any radiation damage. I discuss the high amounts of Uranium that I have been findings in everyone that EDTA also pulls out but the Chlorophyll has been shown to help prevent different kinds of radiation DNA damage.

Chlorophyll Detox

A lot of people have opinions about Methylene Blue, but none of them are doctors. If you have seen in clinical practice what this molecule can do - it is quite remarkable.

Ultimate Methylene Blue

Restore provides comprehensive nutritional cellular support, so needed in this war. I will interview the legendary Dr Jerry Tennant, Author of the book “Healing is Voltage” in May. He healed himself of debilitating encephalomyelitis that had him bed bound - by understanding how to improve voltage in the cells via nutritional support - this is why he created Restore. I have used it for 7 years in my clinic. It works!

Dr Tennants Restore