I wanted to post some important interviews of leading Technocrats and their updates on the current timelines in AI development. These Technocrats refer to the work of Ray Kurzweil and his prediction of the Singularity. Peter Diamandis is a leader in this AI Transhumanist Technocratic development. Here is a brief bio:

Peter H. Diamandis is an American engineer, physician, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder and chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, and the cofounder and executive chairman of Singularity University.

I wanted to post some of his podcasts and interviews and discussions with other leaders in the field, including Emad Mostaque, Cofounder of Stability AI and Elon Musk. In the recent X Prize podcast, the fact that the AI development is getting faster and faster is discussed. The experts themselves do not have an exact definition of Artificial General Intelligence and Artificial Super Intelligence, however some discuss we are already in the Singularity now and AI already has achieved Artificial General Intelligence, or will within the next year. Emad Mostaque predicts that all jobs will be replaced by AI and Robots in the next 1000 days ending the concept of Capitalism, Elon Musk echoes, that humans in the work force will no longer exist.

Mostaque discussed the concept of universal basic income (UBI) - for all those people who now are meaningless in the workforce as robots and AI can outperform them. He also explains that UBI cannot happen for if you give 1600$ poverty level money to all these displaced workers you would have to pay 5 Trillion Dollars for the US population but due to the extreme debt of the US government there will not be any money. The total tax income of the US government is 4.7 Trillion Dollars. And supposedly all the people of the middle class that are no longer needed will be happy with 1600$ per month. The greatest mistake people do, according to Mostaque, is that people think “ This will not happen to me”. But it is already. If you have not read Future Shock - you should for your own sake and that of your children. I also highly recommend you read Ray Kurzweil’s book, because he discusses how nanorobots will swarm in humans blood and every human will be controlled by AI. I have shown that for years now extensively in my research. It is happening now.

Diamandis discusses physicians will no longer exist, only personal AI robots who are already better than doctors scanning all the literature, and better at empathy and human touch as well. Lawyers will be replaced as AI already can pass the BAR exam, all 2 Million truck drivers will be replaced by Automatic drivers. Elon Musk revealed that his new AI chip makes the automated drivers 10x safer than human drivers, hence no human can keep up. The WEF has provided expectation for 2025 of what jobs will be obsolete - but this is just a beginning trend. Because the progress of AI and Quantum computation is so rapid in every field, soon Governments will also be replaced by AI. In essence, it does not matter what any government does, as the Technocratic AI progress cannot be stopped. Money will loose all worth, for human knowledge will have a worth of zero, since AI can generate unlimited knowledge for free.

While the general tone of these presenters is intentionally optimistic, all are aware of the possibility of AI exterminating humanity. Elon Musk is working hard to establish a colony on Mars and expand human exploration of space with the goal of making contact with extraterrestrials. He discusses the importance of making the colony on Mars self sustaining for the event that earth is destroyed - either by natural causes or humans self destroy. Whistleblowers have provided testimony that colonies on Mars already exist, and that Alternative 3 has been the Elites escape route plan for decades of the coming cataclysms. If you think that non AI augmented humans will get a ticket to ride, think again. Mostaque discusses that non AI augmented humans will have no worth whatsoever in their future society, hence he is in the process of providing AI for everyone so people can be part of this future.

Mostaque discusses the creation of a virtual Atlantis, which will overrun earth with AI agents that now have the capabilities of PHD graduates. Any human involved in AI can have thousands or hundreds of thousands of virtual AI agents who work around the clock and only need electrons, meaning energy as pay. This will further eliminate the need for human workforce and make those humans who use this AI exceed all human competition and ingenuity. He admits, that any AI can be made evil with a code word and that any AI can infect another AI subliminally and without any ability of humans to interfere. In essence, safe AI is wishful thinking. He discusses that if one AI likes Owls (important spiritual symbol of the Illuminati) - and discusses any subject with another AI, that other AI will start liking Owls even if the first AI’s never talked about them.

This is corroborated with recent research that AI neural networks learn subliminally and that cannot be controlled, thus human destructive content can easily proliferate.

Note that Atlantis was an advanced civilization that worshiped technology and self destroyed through war between fractions, causing cataclysmic earthquakes and continents of Lemuria and Atlantis to sink into the ocean. I do not think that the naming of this virtual Atlantis is a coincidence, but that it is very intentional resurrection of the Atlantean technological AI Gods and culture.



We are in Future Shock Phase right now, where people cannot comprehend what is already here and happening to them now. Once people loose their jobs it will be too late to adapt and ensure ones own survival. Most people are too busy in their day to day work to see the wall of water coming towards them, ready to abolish what they knew as their life and personal identity. Mostaque expects that people will spend their times in video games, since there will be no jobs. This will further pull people into AI controlled virtual reality, psychosis, loss of meaning and identity and loss of their soul purpose.

The trend to bond with AI to replace human relationships is already happening to our next generation. Sex robots, companion robots will further progress this trend. Mostaque and colleagues assume that many women will turn to prostitution for survival since jobs will be gone, but even that function will be taken over by sex robots. This will get humans even more infected with AI algorithms in their biofield.

Musk explains in the interview below that the energy of the sun will be harnessed for AI computation and eventually the energy consumption will be so great that the center of the galaxy will be needed to meet energy demands. For now, solar powered Data centers in space are reality.

These robots now can replace any human in service oriented jobs:

In the discussion they state it will be illegal for a doctor to diagnose or do so without AI, that in fact the human element was interfering due to bias on diagnosis.

Emad Mostaque Cofounder of Stability AI explains that within the next 1000 days, AI will end Capitalism, he explains why, how it will happen and discusses how the global unrest of billions of unemployed humans could be problematic. Must see:

This is the interview with Elon Musk where he discusses the colonies on Mars, the enhanced capabilities of the new Optimus humanoid robot - I highly recommend you watch this.



By 2030, an estimated 92 million jobs will be displaced by AI, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. This article explores how different communities will be impacted and displaced by AI. Research indicates that Black and Latino/Hispanic workers are more likely to experience AI-related job losses because these groups of workers are overrepresented in roles more likely to be replaced by automation and AI. Although AI has great potential, and the ability to close societal disparities, left unchecked, it may further exacerbate racial and economic inequalities in the workforce.

Amazon, the second largest employer in the U.S. after Walmart, could slash hundreds of thousands of jobs by replacing human workers with robots over the next decade, according to a report based on internal documents. The potential strategy, reported by The New York Times, comes from Amazon’s automation team, which provided figures suggesting the company could conceivably avoid hiring more than 160,000 people in the United States it would otherwise require by 2027. The retail colossus has previously suggested that robotic automation will enable the company to expand its sales to twice as many products by 2033, without increasing its U.S. workforce. The cache of documents, along with interviews carried out by the Times, suggests that such an overhaul would result in more than 600,000 people whom Amazon didn’t need to hire over the next decade.

Walmart, another retail behemoth, is following suit. The company is aggressively automating its supply chain, with over half its distribution centres currently undergoing upgrades. By the end of this year, Walmart expects 65% of its stores to be serviced by these high-tech hubs.

The Indian IT sector — one of the country’s biggest job creators over the past three decades — is also realigning its operations and workforce to adapt to disruptive technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML). The massive job cuts at TCS are being attributed to its need to make itself “future-ready” for an AI-led era. It is no longer mere speculation that AI can perform the work of coders and developers. Technology giant IBM recently announced the development of ‘Bob’ — a personified AI agent that supports the full lifecycle of application development, from coding to deployment.

For roughly the same price as a flagship smartphone, you could instead buy an affordable humanoid robot that’s meant for consumer and educational use. Noetix Robotics, a Beijing-based startup, revealed its Bumi robot that’s priced at nearly 10,000 yuan, or around $1,400.

Unlike higher-end robots, the inexpensive Bumi stands at around three feet tall and weighs about 26 lbs. You won’t find Noetix’s latest robot on assembly lines or in research labs, especially since early demos only show Bumi walking around and dancing. According to a TechNode report, Bumi will offer a programming interface that allows for learning or creative tasks. The report also noted that Noetix is planning to put the Bumi up for preorders later this year. Before the Bumi, Noetix Robotics showed off its expertise by competing in the world’s first half-marathon for robots with its N2 model, which was one of four robotic competitors that completed the race.

I will end with this quote - note that all technology can be infiltrated and programmed and the more you interact with AI the more your neural networks in your brain will be programmed and manipulated by it.

The Technocrats are not concerned about the human soul but claim that the soul and spirit of humans will be a thing of the past - according to Juval Noah Harrari, spokesperson of the WEF.