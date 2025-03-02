Light Wave X

I was sent this very interesting information posted by Light Wave on X. AWZ Venture Capital is an investment fund that invests in transformational nanotechnology that is next generation AI powered.

Their portfolio has interesting companies under the category exit with a spacecraft symbol, which makes you wonder about off planet agenda.

Their board of Directors is the who’s who of Israeli, US and UK Intelligence:

Note the symbolism on their website is about the Internet of Bodies:

This line up is rather mind blowing - former Directors of CIA, FBI, Mossad, Canadian Security and Intelligence Service

Former US Brig General is also involved:

Their portfolio is rather large, but lets focus on the FDA approved NanoPass:

Yaron Ashkenazi, former Israli Intelligence, is also on the Board of Directors of Nanopass, a nanotechnological intradermal delivery solution for vaccines and drugs. Now why in the world would the top of Global Intelligence invest in Vaccine and drug delivery? Well, that is because of what I have been telling you for several years now, they are microchipping you for global intelligence surveillance. What is this platform? MEMS - Micro Electro Mechanical Systems technology. That is the same thing as smart dust, self assembly nanotechnology, mesogen microchips, Quantum Dot biosensors - whatever name you want to give it, it is to track, trace and surveil humanity. All of them are DUAL PURPOSE militarized application for bioelectronic surveillance, remote control and torture and can be used not just for bidirectional telemetry but also remote extermination - all AI controlled.

The original nano and micro sensors were developed by Northrop Grumman and Siemens in the 1980’s - what we are seeing today is more than four decades of evolution. I discussed that the original source of microelectronics was from downed UFO’s according to high level government contractors and whistleblowers featured by Dr. Greer.

Smart Dust -The Key To 4th Industrial Revolution: It's Everywhere Monitoring Everything - Healthcare, Banking, Weather, Food, Military Applications And Humans

Lockheed Martin to Design Nano Air Vehicle to Monitor the Urban Battlefield - 2006 and 2021 Military Nano Sensor Updates

Enabling Battlespace Persistent Surveillance: The Form, Function and Future of Smart Dust - Military Warfare 2025 In Effect?

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoPass Technologies, a leading innovator in intradermal delivery solutions, has secured a $4 million investment from lead investor Awz Ventures as part of a $6 million funding round. This marks a significant milestone for NanoPass as it expands its commercial reach and reinforces its status as a pioneer in effective delivery solutions. NanoPass has recently appointed Daniel Levitats as its new CEO to support its growth efforts. With over 25 years of experience in high-tech and medical device companies, Daniel's extensive background in executive leadership roles, strategic global commercial execution, and driving innovation - especially in the therapeutic and aesthetic fields - will further propel NanoPass towards its goal of redefining the standard of care in intradermal delivery. NanoPass has revolutionized intradermal delivery with its groundbreaking MicronJet™ product platform. This next-generation technology enables superior product delivery, offering precision, consistency, and safety that surpasses any traditional injection methods. The MicronJet™ solution platform leverages (MEMS) Micro Electro Mechanical Systems technology, meticulously designed to optimize product delivery performance, setting a new standard in both challenging and commonly performed therapeutic and aesthetic procedures. The key features of the MicronJet™ platform include a proprietary pure silicon crystal-made hollow pyramid structure. The hollow pyramids are the only FDA cleared intradermal delivery system that is smaller than 1 mm in size, and have been proven to provide high delivery consistency, low leakage rate, and high success rate evaluated by bleb formation in over 70 clinical studies and dozens of peer-reviewed publications. MicronJet™ has become a preferred product delivery method worldwide due to it being near painless , making it a top choice for both clinicians and patients compared to traditional needles. "We are thrilled to have Awz Ventures onboard as a strategic investor and are excited to continue our journey of innovation and growth in the intradermal delivery space," said NanoPass CEO Daniel Levitats. "Our MicronJet™ platform represents the future of medical procedures, offering precise, safe, and efficient delivery solutions that enhance patient experience and outcomes." Awz Ventures' investment in NanoPass Technologies is a testament to the company's potential in various medical applications, from vaccines and drug delivery to skin testing and aesthetics. This investment, part of Awz's Active Capital strategy, provides NanoPass with multi-stage investment, active, hands-on comprehensive mentorship, unparalleled access to strategic partnerships, and preparation for subsequent funding rounds and M&A opportunities. It underscores NanoPass's profound impact in the healthcare industry and sets the stage for further growth and innovation, sparking excitement about the company's future potential. "NanoPass's unique deep tech technology has revolutionized medical delivery, including vaccines, drug treatments, and aesthetics. We foresee NanoPass technology disrupting the market and becoming the primary method for administering vaccinations, skin rejuvenation treatments, and other drugs requiring precise skin delivery," said Awz Founder and Managing Partner Yaron Ashkenazi. "Awz envisions NanoPass' technology as a critical component in enhancing public health and resilience, and an essential solution for pandemics." About NanoPass NanoPass is a leading innovator in intradermal delivery technology, specializing in developing cutting-edge solutions for precise, safe, and efficient therapeutic and medical aesthetic treatments. With its MicronJet™ product platform, NanoPass is redefining the injection therapy standard of care, supporting superior clinical results and virtually pain-free procedures. About Awz Ventures Awz is a global, multi-stage, investment firm focused on multi-use, commercial applications of innovative AI-based, deep-tech, fintech, cybersecurity, medtech, and intelligence technologies—with offices in Canada, Israel and the US. Awz manages over US $500M across five funds with more than 35 extraordinary portfolio companies to date and has consistently proven its ability to deliver exceptional returns to its LPs. Led by Founder & Managing Partner, Mr. Yaron Ashkenazi, Founder & Board Chair, Mr. Ed Sonshine, and Advisory Committee President, the Rt. Hon. Stephen J. Harper, the 22nd Prime Minister of Canada, Awz management and advisors include successful venture capital professionals, industry experts and former directors & senior executives from Israeli and global security & intelligence agencies (CIA, FBI, MI5, CSIS, CAF, Mossad, ISA, Unit 8200).

Nano Pass Technologies

How good do you feel about Israeli Intelligence being in charge of the largest injectable pharma platform - and note that advanced materials means advanced NANOTECHNOLOGY.

Who are their partners?

This platform is all about Deep Tech - which is needed for the Transhumanist Technocratic global takeover of humanity. The reason why it is an investment portfolio is also because the MEMS emit RF frequencies that are used for cypotocurrency mining… billions of dollars for one frequency and remember one microchip has up to 132 channels. Your body activity data is a battery and a form of income for the darkest use of technology ever created off planet.

Deep technology, or deep tech, refers to advanced technologies based on some form of substantial scientific or engineering innovation. The innovations are "deep" in that they are sophisticated, very advanced answers to complex challenges or issues. Examples of deep-tech breakthroughs include genomics, robotics, nanotechnology and clean energy initiatives coming from research labs and academia. Deep tech is a decades-old term used, at first, to describe any form of complicated technology in general. However, in the last decade, deep tech has gained a more precise and specific meaning. In 2014, Swati Chaturvedi, CEO at investing firm Propel(x), coined the definition that is widely used today. Deep-tech startups and companies seek to provide answers to complex problems through technologies and processes that typically require lengthy research and development (R&D) cycles led by personnel with significant technical expertise. Deep tech also typically requires substantial capital investment during the development process. Deep tech differs from high tech, which refers more broadly to technical innovations and advancements. High-tech companies, for example, might leverage existing technology in clever ways, embrace digital transformation, or even develop apps and platforms, but they are not necessarily focused on profound scientific or engineering breakthroughs. Instead, deep tech pushes the boundaries of what is technologically possible, often upsetting the status quo through radical innovations rooted in scientific research and engineering.

Types of deep tech

Many fields are applying the innovations of deep tech. Among the most common types of deep tech are the following:

Advanced materials. Deep tech includes engineering materials at the molecular level to create products with enhanced electrical, thermal, structural and other properties. Material science applications range from electronics to energy to medicine.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). AI and ML are increasingly mainstream, but there remains a significant amount of deep-tech innovation still in progress -- particularly with the development of artificial general intelligence. Advances in AI capabilities continue at deep-tech companies in areas such as predictive analytics, autonomous vehicles, drug discovery and more.

Biotechnology. Deep-tech bio startups advance precision medicine, agriculture and sustainability initiatives by leveraging advanced genetics, genomics and synthetic biology to create breakthrough therapies, materials, fuels and foods.

Power production. Development of advanced forms of power production, including but not limited to nuclear fusion technology, is a deep-tech issue of critical importance to all life on Earth.

Quantum computing. Deep-tech companies use quantum computing to develop algorithms, systems and computers to solve complex problems in cryptography, drug research, finance and more.

Robotics. Robotics combines engineering and computer science to build machines that can operate autonomously. Deep-tech robotics innovators develop next-generation industrial robots, humanoid service robots, surgical bots, autonomous drones and other intelligent machines.

My recommendation to any natural human would be, if it comes from Big Pharma, don’t do it, don’t use it, and be prepared to live off Grid, because the world intelligence and military have weaponized the global health care system and vaccine technology for the intrabody area network microelectronic surveillance system. Those who do not take these vaccines - the remaining natural humans if they can stay decontaminated enough from shedding and environmental exposure - will at some point no longer be able to participate in society.

This is the beast system, and once you have their AI software platform installed, you are no longer human but an AI controlled digital slave.

NO - to any vaccine, any digital ID is your only way to stay human and keep your soul. And for those of you who think your soul cannot be destroyed by this off planet AI, wake up and study Dr. Robert Duncans work - that is the end goal of the off planet handlers, to assimilate humanity into the Cybernetic hive mind.

They did not kill Dr Robert Duncan and Cyrus Parsa for no reason, both of these men knew the real agenda on and off planet. I have seen the deep state handlers in my near death experience, and no human can tell me anything unless they have been to the other side and have met the one in charge. Intelligence, military, multinational corporations, self assembly nanotechnology, vaccines/drugs as delivery system of ultimate control method. Study this - it is the truth.

Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking

Nanotechnology, Cybernetic Hive Minds, Artificial Intelligence and Mind Control - DARPA and CIA Insider Dr. Robert Duncan's Interviews Confirms Hijacking Of Human Soul Possible

AI- The Plan To Invade Humanity - Must Watch From Cyrus Parsa

Cyrus Parsa's Lawsuit from 2019 - Excellent Summary of The Dangers Of AI And Big Tech Mind Control Cyrus Parsa's Lawsuit from 2019 - Excellent Summary of The Dangers Of AI And Big Tech Mind Control

WAKE UP - THIS IS REAL AND IT IS NOW.

Thanks to light wave for sending this to me.