I am reposting this article because this is the new era of AI - that will replace doctors, hospitals, health care providers. The technocratic future vision is that AI can diagnose, treat, investigate every disease of humanity. AI will alter us without out knowing by monitoring through nanosensors every aspect of cellular function and by augmenting it automatically - modifying the organism without our knowledge. While you have so many people who are still clueless about Transhumanism, Technocracy, the Singularity, self assembly nanotechnology, the militaries plan to use healthcare to have the public accept Cyborgs and augmented humans, they deny clearly visible nano and microrobots swimming in human blood - while this irreversible step in human evolution is happening now, science is progressing at lightening speed. Scientific advancement is not waiting for those who are still in deep sleep.

We are well on our way to reach the transhumanist technocratic goal, in fact, some experts understand that we are in the process of moving into the post human era. As people celebrate the explosive rise of AI in healthcare, I offer just a few of my many previous articles as as a warning and call for caution:

Artificial Intelligence Hacking Of Human Brains - Nanotechnology, Artificial Intelligence Merging With Quantum Computing And The Warnings Of Extinction

Review Article: Artificial Intelligence Enhanced Biomedical Micro/Nanorobots In Microfluidics

Neurohacking and Artificial Intelligence - How Easy Is It For AI To Hack Humans Without Their Knowledge? It Is Happening Now

Synthetic Biology and Artificial Intelligence - What Do We Know And What Are The Spiritual Implications?

SUPER INTELLIGENCE - Analysis of Nick Bostoms Book - Director Of "Future of Humanity" Institute and Strategic Artificial Intelligence Research Centre

Artificial Intelligence Designed Xenobots 3.0: The World's Self Replicating Living Robots And The Next Phase: Self Assembly HUMAN ANTHROBOTS

Should We Be Concerned? "Dual Use Of Artificial-Intelligence-Powered Drug Discovery" - Shocking AI Ability To Create Bioweapons Inventory Proven - 40.000 Lethal Molecules Discovered In 6 Hours

The Rise Of The BioCyborg: Synthetic Biology, Artificial Chimerism And Human Enhancement The Rise Of The BioCyborg: Synthetic Biology, Artificial Chimerism And Human Enhancement

AI can now create a replica of your personality: A two-hour interview is enough to accurately capture your values and preferences, according to new research from Stanford and Google DeepMind.

The Technocratic Agenda Of Digitizing All Genetic Sequences On Earth For Profit And The AI Existential Threat

Please read for your self and ask yourself the question: If AI can predict the inner workings of cells, can it also alter the inner workings of cells by the use of nanotechnology? The answer in science is an unequivocal yes, and if you do not know that, start reading the bio nanotechnology literature.

Computational biologists develop AI that predicts inner workings of cells

Using a new artificial intelligence method, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons can accurately predict the activity of genes within any human cell, essentially revealing the cell's inner mechanisms. The system, described in Nature, could transform the way scientists work to understand everything from cancer to genetic diseases. "Predictive generalizable computational models allow to uncover biological processes in a fast and accurate way. These methods can effectively conduct large-scale computational experiments, boosting and guiding traditional experimental approaches," says Raul Rabadan, professor of systems biology and senior author of the new paper. Traditional research methods in biology are good at revealing how cells perform their jobs or react to disturbances. But they cannot make predictions about how cells work or how cells will react to change, like a cancer-causing mutation. "Having the ability to accurately predict a cell's activities would transform our understanding of fundamental biological processes," Rabadan says. "It would turn biology from a science that describes seemingly random processes into one that can predict the underlying systems that govern cell behavior." In recent years, the accumulation of massive amounts of data from cells and more powerful AI models are starting to transform biology into a more predictive science. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to researchers for their groundbreaking work in using AI to predict protein structures. But the use of AI methods to predict the activities of genes and proteins inside cells has proven more difficult.

New AI method predicts gene expression in any cell

In the new study, Rabadan and his colleagues tried to use AI to predict which genes are active within specific cells. Such information about gene expression can tell researchers the identity of the cell and how the cell performs its functions. "Previous models have been trained on data in particular cell types, usually cancer cell lines or something else that has little resemblance to normal cells," Rabadan says. Xi Fu, a graduate student in Rabadan's lab, decided to take a different approach, training a machine learning model on gene expression data from millions of cells obtained from normal human tissues. The inputs consisted of genome sequences and data showing which parts of the genome are accessible and expressed. The overall approach resembles the way ChatGPT and other popular "foundation" models work. These systems use a set of training data to identify underlying rules, the grammar of language, and then apply those inferred rules to new situations. "Here it's exactly the same thing: we learn the grammar in many different cellular states, and then we go into a particular condition—it can be a diseased [cell type] or it can be a normal cell type—and we can try to see how well we predict patterns from this information," says Rabadan. Fu and Rabadan soon enlisted a team of collaborators, including co-first authors Alejandro Buendia, now a Stanford Ph.D. student formerly in the Rabadan lab, and Shentong Mo of Carnegie Mellon, to train and test the new model. After training on data from more than 1.3 million human cells, the system became accurate enough to predict gene expression in cell types it had never seen, yielding results that agreed closely with experimental data.

New AI methods reveal drivers of a pediatric cancer

Next, the investigators showed the power of their AI system when they asked it to uncover still-hidden biology of diseased cells, in this case, an inherited form of pediatric leukemia. "These kids inherit a gene that is mutated, and it was unclear exactly what it is these mutations are doing," says Rabadan, who also co-directs the cancer genomics and epigenomics research program at Columbia's Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center. With AI, the researchers predicted that the mutations disrupt the interaction between two different transcription factors that determine the fate of leukemic cells. Laboratory experiments confirmed AI's prediction. Understanding the effect of these mutations uncovers specific mechanisms that drive this disease.

AI could reveal 'dark matter' in genome