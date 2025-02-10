Figure: red blood cells electromagnetically attracted to a micellar polymer construction site. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical

Here are a few curious findings in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. In the above image you can see filaments from the cellular membrane of the red blood cells attached to the micellar construction site.

In the same drop of blood this polymer filament was found. If one red blood cell is about 5 micrometer in diameter, how long is this filament? Could it cause adverse health effects?

Figure: COVID19 unvaccinated blood polymer filament with adjacent micellar construction site. Magnification 100x. AM Medical

Figure: COVID19 unvaccinated blood flower like mesogen. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

Figure: COVID19 unvaccinated blood mature mesogen and red blood cells in severe oxidative distress. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

Figure: COVID19 unvaccinated blood mesogen constructed by micellar construction site and red blood cells in severe oxidative distress. Magnification 400x. AM Medical

Figure: COVID19 unvaccinated blood mature triangular microchip and red blood cells in severe oxidative distress. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical

Video: COVID19 unvaccinated blood multicolored polymer and small triangular chip with red blood cells in rouleaux. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical

Video: COVID19 unvaccinated blood triangular microchip with red blood cells in rouleaux. Magnification 4000x Oil Objective. AM Medical

Here is highly damaged blood adjacent to a large micellar construction site. Magnification 400x.

Look at this blood barely flowing. Magnification 400x.

And finally microrobots building a mesogen but can you see the square microchip inside?

