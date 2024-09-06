Image: Injectable Calcium Disodium EDTA, Ascorbic Acid and Articaine Epinephrine

In this article, I report an experiment with Articaine Epinephrine, which is dental anesthetics sent to me by Dr. Lundstrom. He sent the same anesthetics to the University of Colorado Boulder, and they confirmed the presence of Graphene.

Breaking News: Graphene Confirmed In Dental Anesthetics By University Of Colorado

These anesthetics are known to create microchips as I and others around the world have shown.

Darkfield Microscopy Of Dental Anesthetics

I have previously shown that EDTA Chelation with Vitamin C stops the rubbery clot formation caused by the dental anesthetics.

Non Stop Spherical Rubbery Self Replicating Blood Clots After Dental Anestetics - Assembly Stopped With EDTA IV+ Vitamin C - A Case Report

In this experiment, I first show Articaine Epinephrine alone, which has the same micellar construction sites with nanorobots that self assemble to complex structures with nanoantennas and microchips. This is exactly what I have seen in the live blood of unvaccinated and what I have documented in embalmed blood of COVID19 vaccinated individual who died with the rubbery clots.

You can see the “Zombie Blood” here:

Zombie Blood - COVID19 Vaccinated Embalmed Blood For Over 2 Years Shows Continued Self Assembly Nanotechnology Replication, Nano and Microrobot Activity

These spider like connections developed, similarly to what Dr. Geanina Hagima showed in the COVID19 bioweapons:

"Vaccine" Microscopy By Dr. Geanina Hagima In Romania: Comirnaty Omicron B4-5 Shows Micro bots, Quantum Dots And Hydrogel Filament Development

Image: Nano-antennas grow in Articaine Magnification 100x

Elaborate structures developed that I have not seen before:

Image: Elaborate structures grow in Articaine Magnification 100x left and 400x right

Image: Elaborate structures grow in Articaine and within them microchips Magnification 200x structures and 400x microchips

Many of the usual crystal like microchips developed.

Image: Microchips developed in Articaine Epinephrine. Magnification 2000x

Image: Microchips developed in Articaine, Epinephrine. Elaborate details seen. Magnification 2000x

Image: elaborate designs and microcrystal microchip structures developed Articaine Epinephrine. Magnification left 2000x, right 100x. lower 2000x

I mixed one drop of Articaine Epinephrine with 1 drop of Calcium Disodium EDTA 300mg/ml and 1 drop of Ascorbic Acid 500mg/ ml which I use for my IV therapy.

It completely shredded the self assembly micelles with the nanobots inside. This is all that was seen in the beginning:

Video: Articaine Epinephrine with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Vitamin C. No micelles seen, no self organization.

After the drying process no structures developed, no microchips.

Image: Articaine Epinephrine with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Vitamin C. No large micelles seen, no self organization into structures, no microchips, no electronic circuitry. Left Magnification 100x, right 2000x.

Video: Articaine Epinephrine with Calcium Disodium EDTA and Vitamin C.no evidence of any developed structures or microchips. Magnification 2000x.

Summary:

As I have been showing for almost 3 years, EDTA and Vitamin C inhibits nanoparticle self assembly as outlined in the Moderna patent of the Covid 19 bioweapon.

Another Confirmation: EDTA Combined With Vitamin C And Other Antioxidants Inhibits Nano Particle Polymerization In New Moderna Patent

I have shown vast clinical documentation of effectiveness in cleaning the blood from self assembly nanotechnology. This is another confirmation with dental anesthetics that have been proven to contain Graphene that this therapeutic combination is highly effective. THERE WAS NO STRUCTURED SELF ASSEMBLY OR MICROCHIP DEVELOPMENT SEEN WHATSOEVER.

I encourage any EDTA critic to repeat my experiments and what I do in clinical practice with the IV and oral EDTA… it works superior to all methods to decontaminate people from the nanotechnology. Please note while Nicotine has inhibited microchip development, EDTA and Vitamin C combined are much more effective and has restored the blood extremely well while proven to inhibit rubbery clot formation as I have shown.

C19 Unvaccinated Have Same Blood Clotting Problem As C19 Vaccinated - EDTA And Vitamin C Prevents Blood Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated

Hope Wins: Before And After Intravenous EDTA Chelation + Vitamin C - Dark Field Live Blood Analysis - A Case Report

THERE IS HOPE - EDTA CHELATION WORKS and What Really IS COVID???

Decontaminating The Blood From Synthetic Biology Hydrogel With EDTA Chelation - Live Blood Documentation

Doctor recommends EDTA chelation for the vaccine-injured AND everyone else - "Watch The End Of Covid" Now

EDTA Chelation Helps Lift The Darkness - Spiritual Healing Experiences When Treating Shedding Related Spiritual Suffering And Documented Live Blood Changes

Complete Resolution Of Severe Heart Palpitations Associated With Self Assembly Nanotechnology Contaminated Blood From Shedding Resolved With EDTA IV Chelations - 2 Case Reports

Complete Resolution Of Severe Heart Palpitations Associated With Self Assembly Nanotechnology Contaminated Blood From Shedding Resolved With EDTA IV Chelations - 2 Case Reports Part 2 of 2

Since I want people to be safe from this nano technological assault, I recommend EVERYTHING THAT WORKS.

Calcium DiSodium EDTA

Methylene Blue