Devastation Waiting To Happen: European Commission Approves Self Amplifying COVID19 Bioweapon. The Rise Of Replicon RNA Machines - Ushering In The End Of Humans?
Video: Pfizer BioN Tech liposome with swarming nano and microrobots. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical.
This is devastating news for the world. Europe’s Replicon Approval is not just dangerous because of the spike protein replication, but the fact that the lipid nanoparticles themselves continue to replicate - that is what I have already shown in embalmed blood of a COVID19 vaccinated individual 2 years after death still replicating nanorobots - looking just like what I saw in the COVID19 vials above.
Embalmed blood COVID19 vaccinated 2 years after death. Magnification 4000x. AM Medical
I have shown this in linked articles and interview below explaining the devastating risk. These are nanomachines - the self assembler that Drexler talked about - note that nanotechnologists know about the grey goo scenario of an extinction level event due to uncontrolled self replicating nano machines. These fools really want to kill humanity and are pulling out their meanest weapons in light of President Trump cleaning house.
Remember these are fully programmable nanoparticles aka nanorobots that self assemble. To have unrestricted self replication is a danger to the survival of our species.
Each one of these are fully programmable molecular robots and computers.
European Commission Approves CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics' KOSTAIVE®, the First Self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine
‘Inhumane, Reckless’: Critics Weigh in on Europe’s Approval of Self-amplifying COVID mRNA Vaccines Europe has approved a self-amplifying COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for ages 18 and up. The move drew criticism from scientists, who cited several concerns, including high rates of serious side effects among clinical trial participants and no long-term safety data.
The European Commission, the European Union’s primary executive body, on Feb. 14, granted marketing authorization for ARCT-154 — marketed as KOSTAIVE — a vaccine manufactured by CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics.
Japanese regulators were the first to approve the ARCT-154 shot, which the country made available for the 2024-25 season to people 65 and over, and 60- to 64-year-olds with severe underlying conditions.
Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines are similar to synthetic mRNA vaccines in that they both contain foreign mRNA that the body’s cells translate into a protein. However, unlike synthetic mRNA vaccines, self-amplifying vaccines also contain an enzyme that instructs the body on how to make more mRNA.
“What makes self-amplifying mRNA technology so worrisome, is that the mRNA will perpetuate indefinitely,” said Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist at Children’s Health Defense (CHD).
Jablonowski explained that with the traditional COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, “at least there is some solace in knowing the original mRNA will break down and stop production of the spike proteins.”
Its time for people to step up and finally say you can approve what poison you want, we are not taking it.. Its obvious you want to kill us..