Video: Pfizer BioN Tech liposome with swarming nano and microrobots. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical.

This is devastating news for the world. Europe’s Replicon Approval is not just dangerous because of the spike protein replication, but the fact that the lipid nanoparticles themselves continue to replicate - that is what I have already shown in embalmed blood of a COVID19 vaccinated individual 2 years after death still replicating nanorobots - looking just like what I saw in the COVID19 vials above.

Embalmed blood COVID19 vaccinated 2 years after death. Magnification 4000x. AM Medical

I have shown this in linked articles and interview below explaining the devastating risk. These are nanomachines - the self assembler that Drexler talked about - note that nanotechnologists know about the grey goo scenario of an extinction level event due to uncontrolled self replicating nano machines. These fools really want to kill humanity and are pulling out their meanest weapons in light of President Trump cleaning house.

Remember these are fully programmable nanoparticles aka nanorobots that self assemble. To have unrestricted self replication is a danger to the survival of our species.

Each one of these are fully programmable molecular robots and computers.

European Commission Approves CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics' KOSTAIVE®, the First Self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

‘Inhumane, Reckless’: Critics Weigh in on Europe’s Approval of Self-amplifying COVID mRNA Vaccines Europe has approved a self-amplifying COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for ages 18 and up. The move drew criticism from scientists, who cited several concerns, including high rates of serious side effects among clinical trial participants and no long-term safety data.