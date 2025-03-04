by Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Radu DelaCroix

I have previously discussed the 2021 report by the UK Ministry of Defense in partnership with the German Bundeswehr Office for Defence Planning.

Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm - UK Ministry of Defense States: Vaccination IS Human Augmentation

The audacity of this report becomes obvious on pg. 13 in Feasibility Assessment:

We cannot wait for the ethics of human augmentation to be decided for us. We must be part of the conversation now. The ethical implications are significant but not insurmountable; early and regular engagement will be essential to remain at the forefront of this field. Ethical perspectives on human augmentation will change and this could happen quickly. There may be a moral obligation to augment people, particularly in cases where it promotes well-being or protects us from novel threats. It could be argued that treatments involving novel vaccination processes and gene and cell therapies are examples of human augmentation already in the pipeline. The need to use human augmentation may ultimately be dictated by national interests. Countries may need to develop and use human augmentation or risk surrendering influence, prosperity and security to those who will. National regulations dictating the pace and cope of scientific research reflect societal views, particularly in democracies that are more sensitive to public opinion. The future of human augmentation should not, however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion, although both will be important voices, rather, governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximizes the use of human augmentation in support of prosperity, safety and security, without undermining our values.

Human Augmentation

In other words, we may need to “augment you” due to our national interest, whether you want it or not. We cannot wait for ethical considerations to catch up and it will be our moral obligation to augment you, i.e. modify you into a cyborg, against your will.

We are already being manipulated daily – our media serves the sole purpose to manipulate our emotions and ultimately our behaviors. Noam Chomsky wrote about this in his 1988 book “Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media.” We, as humans are easy to be manipulated – fear, greed, anger, envy are easily exploited by the mass media or social media to form our thinking and dictate our behaviors. Their divisive strategies have succeeded in separating us and distracting us from what is going on within us: The silent takeover and control of our minds and bodies. It is time shed light on these nefarious actors and understand our responsibility in our future evolution and prosperity.

In my recent posts showing how former Directors of Intelligence Agencies like the FBI, CIA, MI5, Canadian Intelligence and Israelia Mossad are investing and actively involved in microelectronic technology delivery through vaccination platform, it becomes evident that what was written in the Human Augmentation document is happening now, and it is in fact happening around the world.

Please note some investments of the AWZ group, including into geoengineering and vaccine microtechnology as well as infectious disease solutions:

Stardust Solutions A U.S.-Israeli startup called Stardust Solutions that plans to someday launch reflective particles into the stratosphere has raised $15 million, according to its chief executive officer and co-founder, Yanai Yedvab. Stardust's investors include SolarEdge, an Israeli green energy company, and Awz Ventures, an Israeli-Canadian venture capital fund that highlights on its website a partnership with Israel's Ministry of Defense. Nanopass NanoPass has revolutionized intradermal delivery with its groundbreaking MicronJet™ product platform. This next-generation technology enables superior product delivery, offering precision, consistency, and safety that surpasses any traditional injection methods. The MicronJet™ solution platform leverages (MEMS) Micro Electro Mechanical Systems technology, meticulously designed to optimize product delivery performance, setting a new standard in both challenging and commonly performed therapeutic and aesthetic procedures. The key features of the MicronJet™ platform include a proprietary pure silicon crystal-made hollow pyramid structure. 101 Therapeutics 101 Therapeutics is a Phase II pharmaceutical company on a mission to cure infectious diseases by targeting the pathology not the the pathogen.

Without consent, for the purpose of national security, people are injected with irreversible technological platforms that create the new Transhuman Species.

The disrespect for free will and informed consent in this military weaponized human experimentation encompasses the greatest crime against humanity ever perpetrated.

If you look at this statement, the arrogance and disregard for the sovereign individual is breathtaking. Who is deciding on the morality of the need for non consentual irreversible augmentation? What human being on earth would have the moral authority to fuse a natural human being against their consent with nano and microtechnology?

There may be a moral obligation to augment people, particularly in cases where it promotes well-being or protects us from novel threats.

I urge the people of Europe amidst the political turbulences and war drums to pay attention to this most important issue for the continuity of our human species - in which the reckless arrogance of technocrats and military intelligence will decide for you to “augment” you into a Cyborg slave without your consent.

We know that with the COVID19 bioweapon, this has already happened. And medical injectables and procedures continue to contain these microelectronic circuitry and biosensors with ever greater frequency.

Human experimentation without consent is a crime.

The Nuremberg Military Tribunal’s decision in the case of the United States v Karl Brandt et al. includes what is now called the Nuremberg Code, a ten point statement delimiting permissible medical experimentation on human subjects. According to this statement, humane experimentation is justified only if its results benefit society and it is carried out in accord with basic principles that “satisfy moral, ethical, and legal concepts.” To some extent the Nuremberg Code has been superseded by the Declaration of Helsinki as a guide for human experimentation.

–“Permissible Medical Experiments.” Trials of War Criminals before the Nuremberg Military Tribunals under Control Council Law No. 10. Nuremberg October 1946 – April 1949, Washington. U.S. Government Printing Office (n.d.), vol. 2., pp. 181-182.

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion, and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury disability or death. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required by him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.

Dranamihalcea.com